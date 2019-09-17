Iowa State fan's 'GameDay' plea for beer money nets $5,700 charity windfall

An Iowa State fan who held up a sign during Saturday's "College GameDay" in Ames, Iowa, asking for help replenishing his beer supply, wound up with an overflowing red Solo cup, the Des Moines Register reported.

What started as a joke, will instead be a four-figure donation to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The backstory: During the TV pregame before the Iowa-Iowa State game, Carson King, 24, held up a sign on camera behind the ESPN set that read "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" and asked viewers to Venmo him donations.

Iowa State fan Carson King, who asked fans in College GameDay sign to Venmo him money for Busch Light, gets nearly $6,000, is donating it to Children’s Hospital instead https://t.co/1OjcABmJBd pic.twitter.com/3DJI9PrHN1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 17, 2019

The one-time Iowa State student who works at a casino had hoped his joke might get him some beer money.

It did … and then some.

When he hit the $600 mark, he said he decided he would donate the proceeds to the children's hospital. As of mid-day Monday, he had raised approximately $5,700.

"This was way better than expected," King told the Register. "It just goes to show that no matter if you’re a Hawkeye fan, Cyclone fan, or Grand View Viking, we’re all Iowans, and Iowans take care of each other."

King's mother, Dana Archer-King, said her son told him of his plan beforehand: arrive at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and try to get on screen with his sign.

"Probably like most moms, I just laughed and thought, 'Great, this will be my proudest moment,'" Archer-King told the Register.

Now? It actually is a very proud moment for her as a mother.

"He's not a wealthy kid by any means," she said. "I'm not sure how many 24-year-olds would just give that kind of money away. We're all so in awe with what he's doing."