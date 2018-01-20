Iowa scuffling along with trouble on both ends of court

Iowa' Nicholas Baer, left, and Rutgers' Geo Baker (0) battle for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in Piscataway, N.J. (John Munson/NJ Advance Media via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- For much of coach Fran McCaffery's eight-year tenure at Iowa, things seemed to be moving in the right direction.

This season has gone sideways.

The Hawkeyes have surprisingly lost their way after returning almost the entire team that nearly made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. Granted, the starter they lost was Peter Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer. But Iowa still looked like an up-and-coming squad with a bright future.

Instead, the young Hawkeyes have paired an up-and-down offense with a terrible defense, and have sunk to the bottom of the league after five straight upper-division finishes in the Big Ten.

Iowa (10-10, 1-6 Big Ten), fresh off an ugly 80-64 loss at Rutgers, hosts third-ranked Purdue (18-2, 7-0) on Saturday.

''I'm going to keep going at guys that I think have ability and I think have prepared and worked hard enough to deserve an opportunity to play in that game. So I'll keep putting him in. I won't just give up on a guy,'' said McCaffery, who has gone deep into the bench at times in an effort to find a rotation that works. ''I might move a guy ahead of another guy. That's bound to happen, especially when you're losing some games like we have. You're going to make some adjustments.''

What's so strange about Iowa's slide is that there doesn't seem to be many clear answers as to why the team has played so poorly.

The lack of a true point guard beyond Jordan Bohannon has been a problem. Still, Iowa is sixth nationally with 18.6 assists per game, so it's not as though sharing the ball has been a major issue.

Iowa does need a lead guard who breaks down opposing defenses while protecting the ball, creates more space for talented big men Luka Garza and Tyler Cook, and frees up Bohannon to focus more on scoring.