Iowa safety Jack Koerner suffers 'non-life threatening' injuries in boating accident

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner was hurt in a jet ski accident on Friday night. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa free safety Jack Koerner suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries in a boating accident on Friday night, the Iowa athletic department said.

Koerner and another man, Cole Coffin, were on jet skis at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri when they crashed into the right side of boat on the lake at approximately 6:30 p.m., per KY3.com. Koerner was taken to Lake Regional hospital by ambulance and Coffin was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The Iowa athletic department released a statement:

We can confirm Jack Koerner — a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group — was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner, at 6-foot-4, 204 pounds, was a walk-on in 2017 out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, where he captained the defense to a state championship.

He became the starting free safety last fall as a redshirt sophomore with 81 total tackles and an interception. He was awarded a scholarship beginning in the spring 2020 semester.

More from Yahoo Sports: