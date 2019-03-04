Former Iowa RB Damon Bullock dies at 25 in 'terrible accident'

Damon Bullock posted 150 rushing yards in his best day as a Hawkeye. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

Four years after his career at Iowa ended, former Hawkeyes running back Damon Bullock died early Sunday morning in what his mother described on social media as a “terrible accident.” He was 25.

Per Cedar Rapids’ KCRG, Bullock was struck by a car around 3 a.m. near his family’s home in Duncanville, Texas, 15 miles south of downtown Dallas. Bullock’s father said he hit a light pole on the road median, causing street lights at the intersection to disconnect. As Bullock parked his car on the side of the road and walked to the street, he was reportedly hit by a commuter’s vehicle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bullock’s mother announced his death Sunday afternoon through Facebook.

“With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning,” she wrote. “I will never be the same. I don’t know how or what to do.”

Iowa football confirmed Bullock’s death in a release.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon’s parents, Kimberly and Roscoe, and the entire family,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said in the release. “Damon’s tragic and unexpected death is a shock to all of us within the Iowa football program, as well as his former teammates. Damon was an outstanding young man and we enjoyed him being a part of the Hawkeye football program.”

In four seasons at Iowa, Bullock rushed for 1,074 yards and four touchdowns, and added another 616 yards and one touchdown receiving. His best day came in the Hawkeyes’ 2012 season-opener against Northern Illinois, when he rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown in an 18-17 win.

Story continues

It's forever known as "The Damon Bullock Game."

176 of Bullock's 1,733 career all-purpose yards for @HawkeyeFootball came against Northern Illinois in the 2012 season opener - along with the biggest TD he'd score at Iowa.

Here's @10NewsAarons's report from September 1, 2012. pic.twitter.com/2WIswiITVS — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) March 3, 2019

Several members of the Iowa football family reacted to the news on Twitter.

My heart is extremely heavy right now! I love you Damon Bullock! Rest in peace bro! ❤️ — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) March 3, 2019

Love those around you — joshua r. jackson (@Joshrando3) March 3, 2019

Rest Easy D Bull! I Love you man! Know you in Heaven smiling down! Can’t imagine my time at Iowa without you bro.. Your soul and good spirit will always live forever! ❤️😓 #RIP #5 pic.twitter.com/dIHPiyYYs8 — Miles Taylor (@Miles_Taylor19) March 3, 2019

Tell that person you love em. Life’s short. 😪 — Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) March 3, 2019

Man @D_Bull5 this hurt bad right now love you bro R.I.P ❤️ — Jordan Lomax (@jordanlomax27) March 3, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: