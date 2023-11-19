Advertisement

Iowa rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Illinois, 15-13, and clinch Big Ten West title

  • Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) celebrates after making tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) celebrates after making tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with his son offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with his son offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Illinois place-kicker Caleb Griffin (5) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Illinois place-kicker Caleb Griffin (5) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) runs from Illinois defensive back Clayton Bush (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) runs from Illinois defensive back Clayton Bush (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois defensive back Clayton Bush (21) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois defensive back Clayton Bush (21) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs from Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson (10) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs from Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson (10) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) breaks up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) breaks up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) breaks up a pass intended for Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) breaks up a pass intended for Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown (3) runs from Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) and defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown (3) runs from Illinois defensive back Miles Scott (10) and defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Illinois offensive lineman Zy Crisler (72) recovers a fumble in the end zone in front of Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Illinois offensive lineman Zy Crisler (72) recovers a fumble in the end zone in front of Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass over Illinois defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass over Illinois defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, left, talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, left, talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill warms up before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, center, arrives at Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz announced in late October that Ferentz would not return next season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, center, arrives at Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz announced in late October that Ferentz would not return next season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is greeted by family members as he arrives at Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz announced in late October that Ferentz would not return next season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is greeted by family members as he arrives at Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz announced in late October that Ferentz would not return next season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz announced in late October that Ferentz would not return next season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz announced in late October that Ferentz would not return next season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is greeted by family members as he arrives at Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz announced in late October that Ferentz would not return next season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is greeted by family members as he arrives at Kinnick Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa interim athletics director Beth Goetz announced in late October that Ferentz would not return next season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
JOHN BOHNENKAMP
·2 min read

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson’s 30-yard touchdown run with 4:43 to play gave Iowa a 15-13 win over Illinois on Saturday, clinching the Big Ten West Division title for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) won its third division title, and its second in three years, earning a trip to the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

Johnson had just four carries for 6 yards before breaking loose down the right side for the go-ahead score. Drew Stevens, though, missed the extra point, giving Illinois (5-6, 3-5) a chance to win the game with a field goal. But John Paddock threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2 from his team’s 33-yard line on the next possession, giving the ball back to the Hawkeyes with 3:44 to play.

Johnson then had a 12-yard run for a first down on Iowa’s ensuing possession, and the Hawkeyes ran out the clock.

Iowa, ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, outgained the Illini 281-280. The Hawkeyes got their other points on a first-quarter safety when Paddock was sacked in the end zone, and on Deacon Hill’s 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Addison Ostrenga in the second quarter.

Illinois got a 1-yard touchdown run by Reggie Love III in the second quarter and two field goals from Caleb Griffin for its points.

Paddock, making his second start, was 22-of-47 passing for 215 yards. Wide receiver Isaiah Williams had eight catches for 105 yards.

Hill was 19-of-29 passing for 167 yards.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini, needing a win to become bowl-eligible for the second consecutive season, kept the Hawkeyes from doing much on offense until Johnson’s run. Paddock looked comfortable in a starting role on the road, finding openings in Iowa’s defense with short passes all day.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, 16th in the College Football Playoff rankings, could move into the Associated Press poll this week after being at the top of the list of others receiving votes this week. They have figured out ways to win in this current three-game winning streak, and this game was no different.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Northwestern next Saturday.

Iowa: At Nebraska next Friday.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football