Iowa pulls away from Colorado 80-73 for fourth straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- It will be listed as a neutral site game in the record books, but Iowa took full advantage of the heavily partisan crowd in their favor Friday.

The Hawkeyes shot 58 percent in the second half to pull away from Colorado late and beat the Buffs 80-73 at the Sanford Pentagon Friday.

Playing 10 miles from its own state borders, Iowa (8-6) trailed 51-48 with under 12 minutes to play, but Cordell Pemsl converted a key bucket and Dailey knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer - one of only three converted in the game for Iowa - to put the Hawkeyes in front for good 53-51 with 10:35 left.

For a Hawkeye team that has struggled early in the season, it was another good sign for coach Fran McCaffery's team not panicking. The win marks four straight for Iowa, after starting the season with six losses in the first 10 games.

''We couldn't play any worse and we were down four,'' McCaffery said of a Colorado run early in the second half. ''Whenever you have a lead and you give it up again, you have to fight through it.''

With a starting lineup of a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors, McCaffery said his team grew up, led by the efforts of Isaiah Moss and sixth man Maishe Dailey, who each scored 16 points for Iowa.

Five Hawkeyes were in double figures, with Jordan Bohannon adding 13 points, while Nicholas Baer and Tyler Cook each had 12 points with Pemsl adding 10 points. Iowa controlled the glass for the entire game, finishing with a 43-31 edge. The Hawkeyes also took advantage of a big edge at the free throw line, converting 25-of-36 attempts, while Colorado was held to 9 of 17 at the line.

Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said his team lost the game with its second-half defense and inability to rebound.

''Our defense really got a little soft, especially when they made a run. We just didn't get stops and we didn't do a very good job of handling their zone.''