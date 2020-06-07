Iowa places strength coach on leave after ex-players allege mistreatment

Iowa on Saturday placed football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on paid administrative leave after multiple black former Hawkeyes players claimed Doyle, who is white, directed racist language at them when they were in the program.

The comments about Doyle that were posted Friday on Twitter (per Go Iowa Awesome) were part of a larger complaint from the ex-players that the program's culture stifles self-expression and makes black players feel unequal.

Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta announced Doyle's leave.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

Players said Doyle used racist stereotypes to mock them and, in one case, forced a player to reach into a trash bin to retrieve a water bottle. Ferentz called the allegations against Doyle, who has been at Iowa with Ferentz since 1999, "troubling" and said they "have created a lasting impact on these players."

"(Doyle) and I agree that all parties will have their voices heard and then a decision about how to move forward will be made," Ferentz said in his video announcement. Doyle is the highest-paid strength coach in college football at $800,000 a year.

Ferentz said in an initial statement Friday night that he was grateful the ex-players spoke up.

"I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players," he said. "While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now."

In his statement Saturday, Ferentz said he was creating an advisory committee to "examine where we are today and how we can have a better environment tomorrow." A former player will chair the committee, which will be composed of current and former players and program staff.

Further, Ferentz lifted a program ban on current players using social media.

"As I told the team earlier this week — I am a white football coach. Teaching is what I do best. But it is also important to know when to be the student," he said.