Iowa Little League team warms up for game with tornado looming in background

Kids warmed up for a baseball game with a similar image in the background. (KWTV-KOTV via AP)

A tornado was not going to prevent a Little League team in Iowa from getting ready for their game. An unbelievable video has emerged showing a Little League team warming up on the field as a tornado forms in the distance.

Seriously, the video has to be seen to be believed.

The kids, fifth and sixth graders, don’t appear concerned in the video. They are going about their warmups as usual, ignoring the tornado in the background.

The parent who took the video, Jamie Brennan, told the Des Moines Register that no one was panicking about the tornado, and that she didn’t feel unsafe.

"I know the video appears careless, but there were many people there and no one was panicking," Brennan said, remarking on the criticism she's received on social media after filming the incident. "If I felt like it was a dangerous situation I would have removed my child from the field immediately."

The tornado “disappeared fairly quickly,” Brennan told the Register. It doesn’t appear anyone at the game was injured.

Even knowing that, watching young kids warm up for a baseball game with a tornado looming is terrifying.

