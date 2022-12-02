Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vow to rebel to remain first in presidential primaries

Ken Tran and Brianne Pfannenstiel, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden’s recommendation for South Carolina to go first in the Democratic presidential primaries has stoked fury from high-profile officials and politicians in Iowa and New Hampshire, states that have led the presidential selection process for 50 years.

Conversations already have started swirling within those states to defy the president and rebel against the Democratic National Committee by holding its elections first regardless of what the DNC decides.

Moments after Biden’s recommendation, Democrats in New Hampshire issued sweeping statements that the Granite State would not let go of its first-in-the-nation primary.

Related: Democrats set to end Iowa's reign as first in the nation

“We will always hold the first in the nation primary, and this status is independent of the president's proposal or any political organization,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement.

Scott Brennan, a member of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee who is pushing to maintain Iowa’s place on the calendar, told the Des Moines Register that Biden’s recommendation was a “complete kick in the teeth.”

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at his primary night election event in Columbia, South Carolina on February 29, 2020.
Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at his primary night election event in Columbia, South Carolina on February 29, 2020.

‘We can set it whenever we want’

Democrats in New Hampshire are citing a state law from 1975 that says New Hampshire’s presidential primary will always be on the second Tuesday in March or “7 days or more immediately preceding the date on which any other state shall hold a similar election,” whichever comes first.

The architect of that law, Jim Splaine, a former lawmaker in New Hampshire’s state legislature, says the state will move its date to be first no matter what.

“We can set it whenever we want,” said Splaine. “The secretary of state must set the state’s primary seven days ahead of any other state.”

New Hampshire’s secretary of state, David Scanlan, has already promised to hold the earliest primary.

“That calendar will trigger New Hampshire’s statute that requires us to go ahead of any similar event by seven days,” Scanlan told USA TODAY, who vowed the Granite State will hold on to its first-in-the-nation status.

Splaine also warned that the DNC’s decision would provide political ammunition for New Hampshire Republicans, who have already gone on the offensive against Biden and the DNC.

“It’s extremely disheartening, yet unsurprising, that President Biden and the Democratic National Committee failed to not only recognize that tradition but have attempted to undermine it,” the New Hampshire GOP said in a statement.

Iowa promises to continue its caucuses

In Iowa, the state's Democratic Party chairman, Ross Wilburn, said Iowa would also defy the DNC’s decision and continue holding its caucuses ahead of others.

“The bottom line is we have to follow Iowa law,” he said in an interview.

Wilburn, the first Black Iowan to chair the Iowa state party, said he was deeply disappointed with the president’s recommendations.

He noted that, with the exceptions of a few counties in Michigan, there is no early state on the proposed calendar that will fall in the Central or Mountain time zones, which cover the cast central part of the country.

He called that “a mistake.”

If the proposed calendar is approved, “they will be ignoring the voice of middle America with all our diversity and all of the strong grassroots networks that we have,” Wilburn said of the DNC.

Attendees hold letters that read &quot;CAUCUS&quot; during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at Northwest Junior High, in Coralville, Iowa on Feb. 2, 2020.
Attendees hold letters that read "CAUCUS" during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at Northwest Junior High, in Coralville, Iowa on Feb. 2, 2020.

In his letter to the rules committee, Biden said, “Our party should no longer allow caucuses as part of our nominating process,” and that “It should be our party's goal to rid the nominating process of restrictive, anti-worker caucuses.”

Wilburn said he was disappointed that Biden didn’t take into account the extensive changes Iowa Democrats have proposed to streamline its process.

Rather than caucusing in person with attendees rotating around the room to show their preferences, Iowans would caucus entirely by mail over the course of several weeks.

The results of that mail-in process would be announced on caucus night, where Iowa Democrats would continue to gather for the party-building work that also has traditionally been part of the caucuses.

But the process is not over, Wilburn emphasized.

“We expected the president to weigh in at some point as part of this process,” he said. “And so the process actually begins today.”

Iowa Republicans have also weighed in to support their Democratic counterparts.

“Regardless of what the DNC says, I encourage the Iowa Democratic Party to move forward with its plan to follow Iowa law and hold Iowa’s First-in-the-Nation Caucuses just as the Republican Party of Iowa is doing," U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a statement Friday.

"Iowa should not allow coastal headwinds to blow away Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status.”

States have disobeyed the DNC before

If the DNC ends up placing South Carolina in the leadoff position and Iowa and New Hampshire go rogue and hold their own elections, the DNC has various options to punish them.

In 2008, Florida and Michigan defied the DNC’s presidential calendar and held its primaries earlier than the DNC allowed.

As a result, the committee punished the two states by revoking their delegates at the Democratic National Convention, stripping the states of any voting power in the selection process.

The DNC later compromised with the states and awarded each of their delegates half a vote, effectively cutting their voting power 50%.

It’s unclear what the DNC will do this time if Iowa and New Hampshire disobey a calendar that doesn’t place them first.

Splaine expressed confidence the DNC will eventually cave to New Hampshire’s iron grip on the first primary.

“If the DNC does take negative action with the New Hampshire primary in the next two or three days, there’s gonna be a lot of other discussion about this. It doesn’t end with that,” said Splaine. “In time, two, three, four months from now, they will decide that they’ve really stepped in it.”

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire could rebel against DNC's calendar

Latest Stories

  • Why Prince William and Kate Were Booed on Their U.S. Tour

    The couple's three-day trip comes amid fresh racism allegations for Britain's royal institution.

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc