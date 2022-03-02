Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers GOP response to Biden's State of the Union address

Kim Reynolds YouTube/Screenshot

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) delivered the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. She gave her speech standing in front of the Iowa State Capitol wearing a red jacket, a small cross necklace, and a pin of crossed American and Ukrainian flags.

Reynolds began by criticizing Biden's foreign policy record, especially the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the inadequacy of the sanctions he has imposed on Russia. "Weakness on the world stage has a cost, and the president's response has consistently been too little too late," Reynolds said.

Turning to domestic issues, she recalled working as a grocery store cashier in the 1980s and seeing how devastating high inflation was for working-class Americans.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says in Republican response to #SOTU: "You don't have to check groceries to see what high inflation does to people. You just need to step outside of the D.C. bubble. Talk to Americans about what's on their mind. Ask them, what are your concerns?" pic.twitter.com/NKkN27LGL5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2022

She slammed Biden for what she described as the reckless spending contained in his Build Back Better bill. "Even members of his own party said, 'Enough is enough,'" Reynolds said.

She then waded into hot-button cultural issues, telling her audience that Americans are "tired of people pretending the way to end racism is by categorizing everybody by their race," of "politicians who tell parents they should … let government control their kids' education and future," and of COVID-19 "theatre."

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds: "Keeping schools open is only the start of the pro parent, pro family revolution that Republicans are leading in Iowa and states across this country." pic.twitter.com/ubjZFZ1QX8 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 2, 2022

Reynolds also addressed rising crime, blaming "liberal prosecutors" for "letting criminals off easy" and alleging that "many prominent Democrats still want to defund the police."

Reynolds then pivoted to Republicans' accomplishments, beginning with many GOP governors' refusal to implement strict COVID-19 lockdowns, mandates, and school closures.

Iowa, she boasted, "was the first state in the nation to require that schools open their doors."

On the economic front, Reynolds touted her tax cuts in Iowa and noted that of the 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates in the country, 17 have Republican governors.

"Republicans may not have the White House, but we're doing what we can to fill the leadership vacuum," she said. "We're respecting your freedom."

