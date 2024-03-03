Iowa fans were in line 3 hours early to see Caitlin Clark make history in Sunday's game

With Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark on the verge of making college basketball history, some fans couldn't bear to wait for the noon (local) tip-off.

Clark entered Sunday 18 points away from breaking "Pistol Pete" Maravich's Division I college basketball all-time scoring record. Maravich scored 3,667 points for the LSU Tigers from 1967-70, and the record has stood for 54 years.

As the Iowa women's basketball star prepared to break the record during Iowa's senior day, hundreds of fans showed up to Carver-Hawkeye Arena three hours before the Hawkeyes' scheduled tip-off.

One photo taken around 9 a.m. CT showed fans lining up outside the arena. A video taken after doors opened at 9 a.m. featured fans streaming into the stadium's lower bowl well ahead of the game.

Fans are already lined up for today’s showdown between Iowa and Ohio State.



Caitlin Clark is just 18 points away from setting the NCAA’s all-time scoring record. pic.twitter.com/UUdx7ZtqBR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 3, 2024

The doors have opened. College Gameday starts in about 60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/U24QL8a408 — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) March 3, 2024

History watch: Iowa vs. Ohio State basketball live updates: Caitlin Clark needs 18 points

What time does Caitlin Clark play today?

Clark and the Hawkeyes women's basketball team tips off against Ohio State at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to break scoring record?

With 3,650 career points, Clark needs 17 point to tie Maravich's all-time scoring record. She needs 18 points to break the record.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Iowa women's basketball: TV channel and streaming

When: Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app; YouTube TV; Sling; fuboTV

