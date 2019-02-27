Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reportedly goes berserk on refs following blowout loss

Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery did not have a good night Tuesday. McCaffery got hit with a technical foul and allegedly cursed out a referee after his team lost by 20 to Ohio State.

With No. 22 Iowa trailing late, McCaffery got a technical after arguing a foul call. His foul came just moments after his son, freshman Connor McCaffery, also received a technical for arguing a foul call.

Things got worse after the game. McCaffery allegedly berated a ref in the hallway, calling that ref a “cheating m—————-,” and a “f——— disgrace,” according to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade.

McCaffery was asked about the exchange after the game. He told reporters he couldn’t talk about it.

McCaffery: "I would love to, but I can't." https://t.co/4azeS4NFmV — Colin Gay (@ColinGay17) February 27, 2019

McCaffery has a history of being ... let’s go with ... intense during games. He’s thrown chairs, terrorized official scorers, bumped referees and been ejected from games.

Fran McCaffery allegedly berated a ref following a 20-point loss. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

It’s unclear whether McCaffery will face punishment for his actions. McCaffery was fined and suspended after bumping a ref in 2014, but that incident was captured on video.

Iowa and the NCAA may need to do more research on this alleged exchange before making a decision on whether McCaffery will be disciplined.

