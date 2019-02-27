Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reportedly goes berserk on refs following blowout loss
Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery did not have a good night Tuesday. McCaffery got hit with a technical foul and allegedly cursed out a referee after his team lost by 20 to Ohio State.
With No. 22 Iowa trailing late, McCaffery got a technical after arguing a foul call. His foul came just moments after his son, freshman Connor McCaffery, also received a technical for arguing a foul call.
Things got worse after the game. McCaffery allegedly berated a ref in the hallway, calling that ref a “cheating m—————-,” and a “f——— disgrace,” according to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade.
McCaffery was asked about the exchange after the game. He told reporters he couldn’t talk about it.
McCaffery: "I would love to, but I can't." https://t.co/4azeS4NFmV
McCaffery has a history of being ... let’s go with ... intense during games. He’s thrown chairs, terrorized official scorers, bumped referees and been ejected from games.
It’s unclear whether McCaffery will face punishment for his actions. McCaffery was fined and suspended after bumping a ref in 2014, but that incident was captured on video.
Iowa and the NCAA may need to do more research on this alleged exchange before making a decision on whether McCaffery will be disciplined.
