Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Smashes NCAA Scoring Record

Jeffrey Becker-USA Today Sports via Reuters

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women’s scoring record just two minutes into Thursday night’s matchup against Michigan with a long three-pointer, surpassing ex-Washington player—and current WNBA standout—Kelsey Plum’s record of 3,527 career points.

Her coach quickly called a timeout to recognize the moment, with the stadium announcer at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa belting out a congratulatory message to the senior.

“With 3,528 points in her career, she has officially broken Kelsey Plum’s record,” they said, starting up a deafening cheer from the crowd. “Let’s hear it one more time for No. 22, Caitlin Clark!”

Clark scored Iowa’s first eight points of the night to reach the milestone.

HISTORY ‼️ Caitlin Clark is the new NCAA Women’s Basketball’s All-Time Leading Scorer. 🐐#CaitlinCoverage x @statefarm



💻: PeacockI pic.twitter.com/c2Kdej2gIR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2024

With her spot in NCAA history securely inked, sportscasters have turned their eye to the next record Clark is on pace to break this season: Kansas’ Lynette Woodard’s career scoring total of 3,649 points, which was set in 1981 during the collegiate AIAW era, before the NCAA took over major women’s college sports.

She also has a shot at the Pete Maravich’s record 3,667 points for LSU during his run in the late 1960s.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.