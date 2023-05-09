Iowa baseball team, other Hawkeye athletes under investigation by state gambling officials

There is another NCAA baseball gambling controversy.

Less than a week after the sports betting regulators in Ohio halted wagers involving the University of Alabama baseball team due to suspicious betting activity, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission told the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, it has launched an investigation into the University of Iowa's team.

“The commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able,” said Brian Ohorilko, the director of gaming for the state’s commission.

College Baseball Central first reported that Iowa players were under investigation. For its weekend series against Ohio State, Iowa withheld four players from competition "due to a potential violation" but did not provide specifics.

Later Monday afternoon, Iowa State said it notified the NCAA of approximately 15 athletes on the football, wrestling and track and field teams for online sports wagering, which would violate NCAA rules.

An Iowa baseball hat is seen during Hawkeyes baseball media day.

26 Iowa athletes involved in sports wagering investigation

Iowa infielder Keaton Anthony, who leads the team in on-base percentage, was one of the regulars who did not play. Jacob Henderson, Ben Tallman and Gehrig Christensen were the other three, according to On3.

The university said in a news release it has hired an outside council to assist in an investigation into the sports betting. Iowa added it was notified of "potential criminal conduct" on May 2, and the university a list of individuals allegedly involved in sports wagering two days later. Iowa received information about 111 individuals, including 26 athletes from:

Baseball

Football

Men's basketball

Men's track and field

Men's wrestling

One full-time employee of Iowa athletic department

Iowa said the vast majority of individuals are student-staff, former athletes or those without any connection to Iowa. No current or former coaches are listed. Iowa said it notified the NCAA of potential violations and notified student athletes they would not be participating in upcoming competitions.

College sports gambling

Alabama fired head coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday in connection with the betting activity. Bohannon, according to multiple reports, was allegedly on the phone with someone inside the casino attached to Great American Ballpark, home of the Cincinnati Reds, while placing wagers against the Crimson Tide. Alabama scratched its starting pitcher prior to that night's game against LSU.

After the Iowa State news broke, the university issued a statement that read:

“Iowa State University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is aware of online sports wagering allegations involving approximately 15 of our active student-athletes from the sports of football, wrestling and track & field in violation of NCAA rules," the school said in a statement. "The university has notified the NCAA and will take the appropriate actions to resolve these issues."

The Des Moines Register also obtained a statement from the Iowa Board of Regents, who said the board and the universities "will fully cooperate with any investigations related to these concerns. We are closely monitoring the situation and have confidence that university administrators at each institution will take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing compliance.”

Contributing: Chad Leistikow and Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa baseball team, other athletes under investigation for gambling