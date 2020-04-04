IOU Announces Cost Reduction Initiatives due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

MONTREAL , April 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (IOU.V), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announces today cost reduction and other initiatives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOU Financial has modified its underwriting standards to temporarily cease lending to industries and geographical areas which are strongly impacted by Covid-19. Nevertheless, the company continues to originate loans and support businesses deemed essential by various governments. The duration of the current situation of the pandemic is unknown and considering the uncertainty faced by the North American economy over the coming months, the Company furloughed approximately 40% of its full-time employees and implemented a temporary 20% reduction in salary for all remaining employees.

IOU has also announced that more than two-thirds of the value of the Company's convertible debenture holders have agreed to defer the payment of interest from the April 30, 2020 payment period to the June 30, 2020 payment period ("reprieve period") and capitalizing the accrued interest over the reprieve period to the principal amount of the debentures at the end of the reprieve period, in accordance to the terms of the trust indenture under which such debentures were issued.

While the current unprecedented economic situation due to the pandemic remains unknown, the Company is prepared to react quickly as the situation may require and looks forward to emerging as a stronger business coming out of this downturn.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. provides small businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada access to the capital they need to seize growth opportunities quickly. In a unique approach to lending, IOU Financial's advanced, automated application and approval system accurately assesses applicants' financial realities, with an emphasis on day-to-day cash flow trends. IOU Financial allows these businesses to apply for six, nine, twelve, fifteen and eighteen-month term loans of up to US$500,000 to qualified U.S. applicants ( $150,000 in Canada ) within a few business days, with affordable charges favorable to cash-flow management. Its speed and transparency make IOU Financial a trusted alternative to banks. To learn more visit: IOUFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

