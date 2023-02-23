IoT for Public Safety Market Projected to Hit USD 5.35 Billion at a 14.75% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Impending public safety threats amid rising incidence of terrorism and vandalism is likely to drive the IoT for public safety market demand over the forecast period.

New York, US, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " IoT for Public Safety Market By Component, By Application By Vertical Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 14.75% to attain a valuation of around USD 5.35 Billion by the end of 2030.

The IoT For Public Safety Market Profit is primarily driven by rising crime, terrorism, and vandalism rates. Governments are now obligated to prioritise public security and safety, which has increased the system's uptake. The development of IoT has been used by several factories to improve worker safety and lengthen the life of their equipment. The IoT For Public Safety Industry is also experiencing tremendous growth thanks to new trends like smart city initiatives. This study discusses the market's growth drivers, barriers to growth, opportunities, and problems.

It also emphasises other elements, such as the contributions made by the top market participants to the IoT for Public Safety market.

Throughout the past few years, there has been substantial growth in the IoT industry for public safety. Nonetheless, the pandemic's spread is directly to blame for the market's abrupt acceleration of expansion. Several industries have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. On the industries, it has both beneficial and negative effects. Most likely, the pandemic has had a favourable impact on the market for IoT in public safety. The IoT For Public Safety Industry market is experiencing tremendous growth due to the widespread deployment of IoT devices in numerous sectors to enhance employee and organisational safety and security.

Competitors in the market:

IBM (US)

Hitachi Vantara (US)

NEC (Japan)

Microsoft (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Telit (UK)

West Corporation (US)

ThroughTek (Taiwan)

Iskratel (Slovenia)

IntelliVision (US)

Star Controls (US)

Carbyne (Israel)

Securens (India)

SmartCone Technologies (Canada)

Kova Corporation (US)

Esri (US)

Cradlepoint (US)

Endeavour Technology (Ireland)

X-Systems (Netherlands)

Yardarm Technologies (US)

Tibbo Systems (Taiwan)

CityShob, and SayVu Technologies (Israel)

Business analytics market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details IoT for Public Safety Market Size by 2030 USD 5.35 Billion (2030) IoT for Public Safety Market CAGR during 2022-2030 14.75% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Impending public safety threats amid rising incidence of terrorism and vandalism is likely to drive the IoT for public safety market demand over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on IoT for Public Safety Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iot-public-safety-market-6733

The healthcare, public administration, manufacturing, and other industries have used the system most frequently. Installing IoT-enabled monitoring devices and thermal cameras to provide safety and security among the key industries in the covid-19 circumstance maintains market growth.

IoT advancements and new technology are driving market forces. Additionally, the rising crime rates in various nations are pressuring the different governments to develop IoT-based smart security systems to collect, store, and analyse data for crucial future uses. Additionally, industries are putting in IoT-based equipment to aid the workforce and extend the life of the equipment.

The implementation of open interfaces, the certification process for devices, next-generation PSAPs, standards for data exchange, and deployment sustainability all present problems.

To prevent any obstacles from impeding the growth of the IoT market for public safety, these issues must be addressed and handled effectively.

The main and most significant barrier to IoT for public safety is financial limitations. This element is supporting the deployment of smart devices. Nonetheless, a number of significant market participants have introduced new products, displayed recent advances, and invested in mergers and acquisitions, all of which are anticipated to accelerate market expansion in the coming years.

Building smart cities is creating attractive market prospects due to the massive increase in the adoption of IoT-enabled devices across all major industries, including government, criminal justice, healthcare, and manufacturing.

When it comes to managing IoT devices, the IoT for public safety claims a smarter, more intelligent system. It is highly sought after because it offers connectivity between devices, reinforcing and enhancing public safety. By enhancing in-the-moment activities, it increases situational awareness. It is an automatic mechanism that notifies users' smartphones about the device's range. It is a great benefit for automated emergency response, public warning systems, vital logistic assistance, and many other areas. The services are being widely adopted by governments to improve public safety and security.

Segmentation Overview:

The IoT for public safety market is segmented on the basis of Component, Application, Verticals, and Region.

By Component, the market is segmented into Platform, Solution, and Services.

By Service, the market is segmented into System integration services, Support and maintenance services, and Consulting services.

By Platform, the market is segmented into Device management, Network management, and Application management.

By Application, the market is segmented into Emergency communication and incident management, Disaster management, Surveillance and security, and Critical infrastructure security.

By Vertical, the market is segmented into Smart building and home automation, Homeland security, Smart utilities, Smart healthcare, Smart manufacturing, Smart transportation, and Others.

By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and Latin America.

Throughout the projected period, North America's IoT For Public Safety Market is anticipated to grow significantly. IoT-based innovative technologies are being adopted widely in this area right now. Also, new trends like IoT smart cities are contributing to a surge in the IoT For Public Safety Market Sales. Also, it has helped numerous industries, including the government, public safety organisations, and businesses, understand the importance of the safety and security that the Internet of Things provides.

The market in APAC is anticipated to see the greatest CAGR during the prediction period. IoT-enabled devices are being widely adopted in the area, which is accelerating market growth significantly. New developments including smart city initiatives have also entered the APAC market, raising public safety awareness among industries and fostering market expansion.

