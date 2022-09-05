IoT Node And Gateway Market size worth $ 708.49 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·5 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The key factors promoting the growth of the IoT node and gateway market comprise the emergence of 5G technology, rising use of wireless smart sensors and links, increasing market for connected strategies, and the cumulative necessity of data centers owing to rising acceptance of cloud stages, and others.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “IoT Node And Gateway Market” By Hardware (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device), By End User Application (Healthcare, Wearable Devices, Building Automation, Consumer Electronics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the IoT Node And Gateway Market size was valued at USD 399.93 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 708.49 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Global IoT Node And Gateway Market Overview

The upsurge in the Internet penetration rate across the world, the appearance of the fifth generation of cellular mobile infrastructures or 5G quickens the market growth as it enhances the dependability and performance of associated devices, rise in the practice of wireless smart devices and networks, the mounting IP address space and improved security solutions made obtainable through IPv6 have an optimistic impact on the market.

Moreover, rapid development, change in way of life, upsurge in the necessity of data centers owing to expanding adoption of cloud stands, upwelling in investments, and increasing market for connected devices have fuelled the market. This job development is from the digitization of transport, agriculture, industrial, and other corporeal industries. 5G will allow isolated control of more devices in requests where real-time network presentation is critical, such as distant control of heavy equipment in hazardous surroundings, thereby refining worker safety and even inaccessible surgery.

However, privacy and the safety of data are key restraints for this market. As the amount of linked devices is increasing with the rising adoption of IoT in end-user requests, a huge quantity of data is being produced resulting in increasing cybercrimes as cybercriminals can hack into schemes and use this data to mechanically obtain a person’s car assurance, assess a person’s health rank, track the conduct of a company’s plans, and so on.

Key Developments

  • In April 2021, Intel Corporation hurled new 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable mainframes — collective with Intel’s portfolio of Intel Optane determined memory and storing, Ethernet connectors, FPGAs, and enhanced software answers.

  • In February 2021, Huawei Technologies and China Mobile positioned the world’s first 4.9 GHz profitable LampSite network in China. This remained the first time that a collective bandwidth of 200 MHz on the 2.6 and 4.9 GHz groups and dispersed Massive MIMO were instantaneously implemented in digital indoor nets.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TE Connectivity, Advantech, Dell Technologies, and Microchip Technology.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global IoT Node And Gateway Market On the basis of Hardware, End-User Application, and Geography.

  • IoT Node And Gateway Market, By Hardware

    • Processor

    • Sensor

    • Connectivity IC

    • Memory Device

    • Logic Device

  • IoT Node And Gateway Market, By End User Application

    • Healthcare

    • Wearable Devices

    • Building Automation

    • Consumer Electronics

    • Retail

    • Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

  • IoT Node And Gateway Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/


