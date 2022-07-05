IoT Microcontroller Market Size to Reach USD 13037 Million by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research & Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “IoT Microcontroller Market Size, Share, Analysis Report And Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

SEOUL, South Korea, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Acumen Research & Consulting, the global IoT microcontroller market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 and reach a value of USD 13,037 Million by 2030.

The development of smart cities is the foremost reason to create bulk opportunities for the IoT microcontroller market. Smart cities gather and evaluate data using IoT devices such as connected sensors, lighting, and meters. These data are then used by cities to improve public utilities, infrastructure, and services, among other things. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (India), the Indian government has planned to work on more than 5000 projects in 100 cities with an investment of INR 2,05,018 crore. Similarly, the rising implementation of IoT in smart homes is also likely to create numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Currently, there are more than 175 million smart homes in the world. Such a huge number of smart homes significantly propel the demand for the IoT microcontroller industry.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2883

Report Coverage:

Market

 

Global IoT Microcontroller Market

IoT Microcontroller Market Size in 2021

 

USD 4,389 Million

IoT Microcontroller Market Forecast by 2030

 

USD 13,037 Million

CAGR During 2022 to 2030

 

13.1%

Analysis Period

 

2018 - 2030

Base Year

 

2021

Forecast Data

 

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

 

By Product, By Application, And By Region

Regional Scope

 

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

 

Broadcom, Microchip Technology Inc., Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Holtek Semiconductor Inc., Nuvoton Technology Corporation, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Silicon Laboratories

Report Coverage

 

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

 

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation


Global IoT Microcontroller Market Growth Factors

Some of the aspects that are driving up the demand for the market are increasing advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, rapid growth in the number of connected devices, and increasingly connected infrastructure. The growing numbers of electric as well as autonomous vehicles that use connected infrastructure are also creating a buzz for the industry. The IoT is the Internet-based connectivity of many devices. For instance, self-driving cars make use of IoT when upgrading their algorithms based on user inputs

Increasing digitalization, increasing the number of smartphones, and growing 5G technology are also some of the major aspects that are supporting the growth of the industry. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), smartphone consignments in India reached more than 170 million in 2021, with around a 14% increase from 2020.

Despite the number of advantages that IoT technologies provide there are some constraints in the market such as lack of standardization and privacy and security issues associated with the technology. With enough time and effort, researchers have been able to hack into real, commercially available gadgets, implying that hackers would be able to reproduce their efforts. For example, a team of researchers from Microsoft and the University of Michigan discovered a slew of security flaws in Samsung's SmartThings smart home platform, using simple approaches. Thus, the growing number of connected devices is directly proportional to the growing number of privacy and security issues.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/iot-microcontroller-market

Global IoT Microcontroller Market Segments

The IoT microcontroller market is categorized into product, application, and geography. The product segment is further split into 32-bit, 8-bit, and 16-bit. Based on our analysis, the 32-bit microcontroller is expected to lead the market with a considerable market share in 2021. Factors such as greater speed, improved compatibility, extended memory, and many others have fueled the demand for 32-bit microcontrollers. However, the 8-bit microcontrollers are expected to attain the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2022 – 2030.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized as consumer electronics (smartphones, wearable, and others), industrial automation, smart homes, and others (smart utility, smart transportation, smart retail, and others). Based on them, the consumer electronics segment gathered a significant amount of share due to the growing volume of smartphones and wearables in the world. Meanwhile, the smart homes application achieved the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. The widespread use of IoT in smart homes applications such as HVAC, smart lighting, infotainment, etc. is propelling the demand for the segment.

IoT Microcontroller Market Regional Stance

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are covered under the regional category. The North American region is expected to hold a substantial market share during the projected period. This could be credited to the presence of high-tech infrastructure, the presence of key players, growing connected infrastructure, and a rising trend of electric and self-driving vehicles. Furthermore, the US is expected to have 63 million connected homes by 2022, which is likely to create tremendous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the market with a sizeable share in 2021 and is growing with the fastest growth rate in the coming years. The growing number of planned smart cities and an increasing number of smartphones and connected devices are some of the primary aspects of the impressive growth in the Asia-Pacific IoT microcontroller market.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2883

Major Players

The IoT microcontroller market involves many key players. The top players presented in the report include Broadcom, Microchip Technology Inc., Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Holtek Semiconductor Inc., Nuvoton Technology Corporation, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Silicon Laboratories.

Few Internet of Things (IoT) Related Reports

The global IoT in retail market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecasy period from 2021 to 2028 and reach the market size of around USD 40.2 Billion by 2028.

The global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market size of USD 155.8 Billion by 2027.

The global IoT in construction market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market size of USD 26.7 Billion by 2027.

The global industry 4.0 market size is expected to reach market size of USD 160 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of around 16% in terms of revenue during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

About Acumen Research:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +1 347 474 3864

India: +91 8983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Jessica Campbell hired as 1st female assistant coach in AHL

    PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity. “I’ve been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create the opportunities and the growth for myself, and the knowledge to put myself in this position,” Campbell said. “So I’m very excited to be able to bring that to Coachella.” Campbell, whose hiring was announced

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s