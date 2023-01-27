IoT connectivity disruptors: case studies and analysis (volume VI)

ReportLinker

"The relationships between MNOs and IoT connectivity disruptors continue to evolve; collaboration is increasingly common. This report analyses and compares the IoT connectivity offerings of several IoT connectivity disruptors.

New York, Jan. 27, 2023

This report analyses and compares the IoT connectivity offerings of several IoT connectivity disruptors. It outlines the companies’ strategies for delivering IoT connectivity and discusses the implications of these approaches for other connectivity providers, including mobile network operators (MNOs) that are competing to supply IoT connectivity.





Key questions answered in this report





How do IoT connectivity disruptors fund their growth initiatives?

Which connectivity solutions do IoT connectivity disruptors deliver?

Which horizontal and vertical solutions do IoT connectivity disruptors deliver in addition to connectivity?

How do IoT connectivity disruptors differentiate their solutions and grow their IoT businesses?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the IoT connectivity disruptors?

The following companies are featured in case studies.





Aeris

Eseye

KORE Wireless (KORE)

Kajeet

Onomondo

Sierra Wireless

Soracom

Transatel

Velos IoT (formerly JT IoT)

Wireless Logic



