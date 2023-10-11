How to use iOS 17 messaging features on iPhone

The check-in feature will share your location, battery level, and phone signal with your chosen contact (Apple)

Apple has made some of the biggest improvements in iOS 17 to the Messages app.

Released in September, the latest iPhone operating software offers a new way to respond to blue bubbles, a handy menu for stickers, and live location sharing, among other handy features.

Here’s how you can use all the new tricks at your disposal in the new and improved Messages app.

What’s new in iOS 17 messages?

The key changes Apple has made to Messages include the following features. (We’ve broken out how to reply to messages in its own section below.)

Stickers

You can find a new Stickers menu by pressing the plus icon next to where you type your message. Now, tap “stickers” to view the new hub complete with categories such as live stickers, Memoji, Animoji, emoji stickers, and any additional sticker packs.

The new stickers menu inside the Messages app on iOS 17 (Apple)

Search filters

As soon as you tap the search bar at the top of the Messages screen, you should see results that display texts with certain content, like links, photos, locations and documents. Just tap the conversation you want to view.

Voice message transcriptions

iOS 17 automatically transcribes voice notes so you no longer have to listen to them. The feature is enabled by default and can’t be turned off. But, at launch, it only worked in US English, so Brits will have to change their region to the US via their settings in order to try it. It also isn’t supported on iPhones that don’t have iOS 17, including older models that didn’t get the latest update.

Can’t be bothered to listen to that voice note? Now you don’t have to with iOS 17 audio message transcriptions (Apple)

Real-time location sharing

Keep your friends, family, or group chats updated with your whereabouts by choosing a conversation, pressing the plus icon, and selecting “location”. Now, you can either request a location or share your own. Choose the latter and you’ll be able to show someone where you are, and your movements in real-time, either indefinitely, until the end of the day, or for one hour. If you want to stop sharing, simply select that option after tapping on the map.

Check in with close contacts

Let friends and loved ones know when you’ve arrived home safely by pressing the plus button > more > check in. At this stage, the feature lets you choose from one of two options: you can either let it automatically guess your arrival time based on your location and the known location you’re going to, or you can enter this info manually.

Hit send, and a new message card will show that you have begun your journey. During the session, you can also extend or end the timer, while the recipient will get a notification if things don’t go to plan. They will also receive additional info, such as your last-known location, battery level, Wi-fi and signal status, or more in-depth locational data about your iPhone and Apple Watch if you’ve chosen to share it.

iOS 17’s live location feature shares your whereabouts in real time with chosen contacts and group chats (Apple)

How do you reply to messages on iOS 17?

With iOS 17, Apple has added a faster way to reply to messages inline so you can continue multiple conversation threads in the same chat. In the past, you’d have to go through several steps to use the feature, but now it’s much quicker.

To reply, simply swipe right on a blue bubble inside your chosen conversation, type in your message in the reply, and press the send arrow.

To help you catch up on missed messages in a busy group chat, a new arrow icon at the top right of the screen will beam you to your first unread bubble.