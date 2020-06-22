iOS 14: Apple unveils major new update for iPhone software

Apple has unveiled iOS 14, its new operating system for the iPhone.

The update includes fundamental changes to the home screen that shows whenever a user opens up their phone. Instead of seeing their apps spread across a variety of screens, they will instead see an "App Library", which is intended to stop people having to search through their various pages.

It also includes new widgets, which are dramatically more rich and adaptable than they currently are on the iPhone. As well as showing more information and options, those widgets can be dropped onto the home screen, alongside the list of apps.

Users will also now be able to use a "Picture in Picture" mode that will let people use keep watching videos from other apps, while still using their phone. If a show is started from within the Apple TV app, for instance, it can then be shrunk down so that it will hover over other applications.

A version of that feature has been available in the iPad for some time. But it is the first time that the iPhone has been able to show information from more than one app at once.

The reveal came as part of Apple's WWDC event, which is being held virtually and online for the first ever time.

