iOS 14.2 beta 2 brings 58 new emoticons including tea, ninja, people hugging, black cat and more

The second beta version of iOS 14.2 has come with several emoticons, including new characters, faces, trending things, and animals. The iOS 14.2 beta 2 will see a total of 58 new emoji along with a few enhancements in the system. The second developer update sees emoji for bubble tea, ninja, people hugging, black cat, bison, fly, polar bear, and fondue, among others. This release is in line with the Unicode Standard, Version 13.0.0.

The 2020 version had added several new emoji that were to be released via software updates throughout the year. The final list of emoticons by the Unicode Consortium released 117 new emoji. There were 62 new emoji like the smiling face with a tear and transgender flag, and 55 gender and skin-tone variants, including new gender-inclusive emoji.

These emoji can and usually do differ in shine and design when picked up by different platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, etc.

The second iOS beta comes just two weeks after the first beta for registered developers and brings some bug fixes.. The 'Now Playing' screen in Control Center has been enhanced further since the last beta. The Home app now has icons on the bottom, and the overall design is now less rounded at the corners.

Users of the new Apple Watch can enjoy the new Blood Oxygen app support by combining the iOS 14.2 beta 2 with watchOS 7.1 beta 2. The second beta has also worked on the new watch faces that were missing in the original beta. The update will be available to all registered developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. It is advisable that if the update does not immediately appear for download, users can keep checking after a few minutes. It might take some time for the beta to roll out to every developer.

According to 9to5 Mac, the latest update features the build number 18B5061e for iPhone users and will take up space of 1 GB.

