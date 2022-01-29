Iorio has two goals, three assists to lead Wheat Kings to 6-4 win over Regina Pats

Vincent Iorio had two goals and three assists to lead the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 6-4 win over the Regina Pats in Western Hockey League action Friday night.

The Pats (16-18-0-1) took a 2-0 lead into the second period but the score was tied 4-4 heading into the third. Goals by Nate Danielson and Landon Roberts cemented the win for Brandon (19-14-2-2).

In other action, it was : Moose Jaw Warriors 5, Winnipeg Ice 4 (SO); Red Deer Rebels 4, Swift Current Broncos 2; Lethbridge Hurricanes 3, Calgary Hitmen 2 (OT); Kamloops Blazers 6, Victoria Royals 1; Portland Winterhawks 4, Prince George Cougars 1; Seattle Thunderbirds 7, Spokane Chiefs 0; Everett Silvertips 3, Tri-City Americans 0; and Kelowna Rockets 6, Vancouver Giants 0.

At Regina, Danielson finished with two goals for the Pats while Trae Johnson had the other. .

Borya Valis scored twice for the Wheat Kings. Neithan Salame and Easton Armstrong had the others.



Warriors 5, Ice 4 (SO)

At Moose Jaw, Sask., Brayden Yager scored the shootout winner and had two goals during regulation time for the Warriors (22-16-3-1). Tanner Brown, Jakin Smallwood, Mikey Milne and Conor Geekie scored for the Ice (29-6-2-1)





Rebels 4, Broncos 2

At Red Deer, Alta., Ben King had a goal and an assist to lead Rebels (26-12-2-1). Raphael Pelletier and Mathew Ward scored for Swift Current (14-20-4-1).



Hurricanes 3, Hitmen 2 (OT)

At Calgary, Justin Hall scored twice, including the overtime winner for Lethbridge (15-16-2-1). Ty Ash had the other goal. Zac Funk and Briggs Orr replied for the Hitmen (16-14-5-2).



Blazers 6, Royals 1

At Kamloops, B.C., Luke Toporowski had two goals to lead the way for the Blazers (26-11-1-0). Keanu Derungs had the lone goal for the Royals (12-22-4-1).



Winterhawks 4, Cougars 1

At Portland, Ore., Luke Shelter had a goal and assist to pace the Winterhawks (23-11-3-2). Riley Heidt had the lone goal for Prince George (17-20-1-1).



Thunderbirds 7, Chiefs 0

At Spokane, Wash., Jared Davidson scored four times while goaltender Scott Ratzlaff stopped 19 shots to pace Seattle (23-10-4-0). Manny Panghli made 22 saves for the Chiefs (10-23-3-1).

Story continues



Silvertips 3, Americans 0

At Kennewick, Wash., Jacob Wright had a goal and an assist for Everett (28-7-2-2) while Braden Holt stopped 22 shots for the shutout. Thomas Suchanek made 36 saves for Tri-City (12-20-4-0).



Rockets 6, Giants 0

At Langley, B.C., Marcus Pacheco, Pavel Novak and Adam Kydd all scored second-period goals to pace Kelowna (20-10-1-3) while Talyn Boyko stopped 25 shots. Jesper Vikman and Will Gurski combined to make 24 saves for the Giants (16-18-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press