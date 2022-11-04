IOPC investigating nine officers accused of using discriminatory language

Danya Hajjaji
·2 min read



Nine police officers are being investigated for the alleged use of discriminatory language while on duty, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said.

In a statement on Friday, the IOPC said it has launched two investigations into the officers – who belong to the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) – for allegedly engaging in conversations of a racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive nature.

The officers were notified they are under investigation for potential breaches of standards of professional behaviour amounting to gross conduct.

The IOPC specified the inquiry did not necessarily mean conduct proceedings or criminal charges would follow. The status of each officer will remain under review throughout the inquiry.

Sal Naseem, the IOPC London regional director, said: “Officers are committed to maintain exemplary standards of conduct, integrity and professionalism so allegations like this are extremely concerning and will be subject to robust and independent investigation.

“We continue to encourage officers to report any situation in which they witness colleagues falling below standards they should adhere to.”

The CNC is an armed police force tasked with protecting civil nuclear sites and nuclear materials in transit in England and Scotland. Wayne Couzens, a former Met police officer who abducted, raped and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard last year, served in the CNC in 2011.

Couzens was also found to have been among a WhatsApp group of police officers in which “grossly offensive” messages were shared.

Three officers were charged with sharing racist and misogynistic messages in the group between 5 April and 9 August 2019. One of them, the former Met officer Joel Borders, told a court he was described as “exemplary” during his tenure at the CNC, prior to his move to the Metropolitan police.

Borders’ comments in the WhatsApp group included jokes about raping and beating a female colleague and using stun guns on people with Down’s syndrome.

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H