Iona visits Fairfield on 3-game road slide

Iona Gaels (8-12, 6-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (16-3, 10-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona travels to Fairfield looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Stags have gone 8-1 at home. Fairfield leads the MAAC averaging 74.6 points and is shooting 47.3%.

The Gaels are 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Iona has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

Fairfield makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Iona has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Iona has shot at a 37.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 37.9% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izabela Nicoletti is averaging six points and 5.4 assists for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Gaels. Judith Gomez is averaging 10.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press