Iona hosts Sacred Heart after Pryor's 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5) at Iona Gaels (2-7)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Iona after Ny'Ceara Pryor scored 21 points in Sacred Heart's 63-46 win over the Post Eagles.

The Gaels are 2-2 on their home court. Iona is sixth in the MAAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Destinee Salgado averaging 1.3.

The Pioneers are 1-4 in road games. Sacred Heart is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Iona is shooting 32.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart's 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is shooting 28.3% and averaging 7.6 points for the Gaels.

Amelia Wood averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press