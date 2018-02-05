IOC rejects 15 Russian athletes whose bans were lifted

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — The International Olympic Committee rejected a request on Monday to invite 15 Russians to the Pyeongchang Winter Games just days after the athletes' doping bans were overturned by the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 13 active athletes and two retired athletes working in support roles were among a group of 28 athletes whose bans were overturned by CAS on Thursday. The ban on 11 other Russians was upheld.

In a statement Monday, the IOC said part of its ruling was because "the full reasoning for these decisions had not been made public" by CAS.

The IOC said "the decision of the CAS had not lifted the suspicion of doping, or given the panel sufficient confidence to recommend ... those 13 athletes could be considered as clean."

The IOC said the two coaches "should not be considered for an invitation" because of previous evidence available to the IOC.

The IOC said it had "additional elements and/or evidence" that included "traces of prohibited substances and evidence of steroid profile manipulation." It said this raised questions about the "integrity of these athletes."

The IOC did not name the athletes, but Russian officials have said they include two gold-medal winners from the 2014 Sochi Olympics — cross country skier Alexander Legkov and skeleton athlete Alexander Tretiakov.

The ruling by the sports court was a blow to the IOC and has shifted some of the focus away from Friday's opening of the Games in frigid South Korea with about 3,000 athletes participating.

Speaking at the Olympic village, IOC President Thomas Bach on Monday repeated again his disquiet over the CAS ruling and said an appeal was possible.

"We are extremely disappointed with this CAS decision," Bach said. "We will clearly review it. If we can appeal it, we will appeal it."