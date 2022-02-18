IOC President Calls Out Skating Coaches Over Treatment of Kamila Valieva: 'Chilling Atmosphere'

Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is speaking out about the aftermath of the women's figure skating singles final on Thursday.

During a news conference held Friday, the 68-year-old, who is a former Olympic medalist, himself, expressed dismay over how Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was approached by her coaches after falling multiple times during the free skate, ESPN reported.

"When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage, with such, what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this," said Bach per ESPN. "Rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance."

On Thursday, Valieva, 15, took the ice at the Winter Olympics in the lead after the women's short program, with a score of 82.16. Early into the free skate, she fell to the ice. On her final quad jump, she fell again, receiving another deduction for hitting the ice. She became visibly emotional after the performance, which landed her in fourth place.

After leaving the ice, her coach Eteri Tutberidze, questioned her in Russian, saying, "Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me, why? You let it go after that axel," the New York Times reported.

In response to Bach's comments, the Kremlin said on Friday it disagreed with his assessment, according to Reuters, and asserted tough trainers are necessary to reach victories.

"Thomas Bach is a very authoritative person in the sports world. Of course we respect his opinion but we do not necessarily agree with him," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday during a conference call, per Reuters. "He doesn't like the harshness of our coaches but everybody knows that the harshness of a coach in high-level sport is key for their athletes to achieve victories."

He added, "And we are seeing that the athletes are achieving victories. So let's be proud of our winners, congratulate our medallists. Valieva was fourth but in high-level sport, the strongest wins."

Valieva faced sharp criticism after failing a drug screening, reportedly testing positive for the banned heart medication Trimetazidine in December. The Court of Arbitration for Sport had announced on Monday that Valieva would not be suspended despite the doping controversy and could compete in the women's competition.

In response to the situation, Valieva's attorney reportedly had argued the banned drug entered Valieva's body accidentally and likely belonged to the athlete's grandfather, who takes Trimetazidine.

