Ioane 'John' King, star of S partacus TV series, dies at 49

Ioane "John" King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being promoted to recurring fan-favorite gladiator Rhaskos, died Aug. 15 from cancer. He was 49.

The New Zealand actor passed in the company of loving friends and family, his family shared on a Facebook page dedicated to what has been described as the "Spartan's great battle" against adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread in King's pancreas and other organs.

"John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being," the post read. "Those of us lucky to have met him will carry on with his legacy of kindness, positive influence, hard work and love."

Ioane John King. Rhaskos. Spartacus. Starz

Starz Ioane ‘John’ King in 'Spartacus'

King's family previously launched a fundraising page to cover medical expenses. According to the site, the actor was diagnosed in January and began chemotherapy in March. "Please, if you can, continue to support John's family through their own fight in this difficult period," the post continued.

King made his TV debut in Spartacus, which ran for three seasons between 2010 and 2013, and reprised his role as Rhaskos in the 2011 miniseries Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. His former costar Manu Bennett, who portrayed Crixus, paid tribute to him on Instagram, remembering him fondly for "his huge grin" and "sparkle in his eye."

"John had a long battle with cancer but faced that fight with dignity & a constant resolve not to be defeated," Bennett wrote alongside a photo of his late costar. "On Spartacus John was hired as an extra but with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. Fans may remember Rhaskos leading the song 'My cock rages on!,' a defiant tune sung by gladiators after surviving the games."

"I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, 'Brother!'" Bennett continued. "He was one of the boys who held the team together & wore the B brand for the House Of Batiatus upon his forearm with so much pride. Ioane (John) King was truly one of the Brothers."

Story continues

EW has reached out to reps for Starz.

A funeral service for King was held at Pukekohe, a town located in the Auckland region of the North Island of New Zealand, on Wednesday. He is survived by wife Christelle.

Related content: