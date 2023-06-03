Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter, 13, files restraining order against him and girlfriend Bianca Wallace

Former lovers Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd attend a film premiere with their daughters (Getty Images)

The teenage daughter of Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd is seeking a restraining order against him and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

Ella Evans, 13, has applied for the temporary curb at Los Angeles Superior Court against her father, 49, who is divorced from her mum Alice Evans.

She also wants civil harassment protection from 29-year-old Bianca.

The application is said to follow an alleged incident at Gruffudd and Wallace’s LA home last week, when Ella and her younger sister Elsie were visiting.

Both Gruffudd and Evans are fighting for custody of their children.

It comes after Evans last year received a three-year restraining order banning her from mentioning her ex-husband on social media.

She had used Instagram and Twitter to level countless accusations at the Welsh star following a bitter split.

The order, which adds conditions to an existing order, also bars Evans from leaking private text messages from their children.

Gruffudd has claimed that Evans has tried to stop him communicating with the children.

In court papers filed with Los Angeles Superior Court, he said Evans had been verbally abusive during their marriage and had undermined him in front of the girls, adding: “Alice made fun of my appearance often, making hair-loss comments and telling me I had ‘saggy-vagina eyes.”

He went on to claim she “inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them.”

Gruffudd and Evans were married for 14 years. During their acrimonious split in January 2021, Evans accused her husband of cheating with Wallace.