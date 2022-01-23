IO-Link Market and Tactical Data Link Market - Latest Trends Analysis with Emerging Technologies in 2022: Detailed Analysis of Key Manufacturer, Size-Share, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape with Dominant Sectors and Countries Data

Industry Research
·8 min read

Pune, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global IO-Link Market Analysis and Insights: The global IO-Link market size is projected to reach USD 5131.8 million by 2027, from USD 2248 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

Global "IO-Link Market" Research Report gives an important analysis of available states with the best statistical data points, certified emotions, definition, meaning, SWOT analysis, and the most recent advancements globally. Estimates are also provided based on an appropriate set of assumptions and practices. The study considers the income created by this report's sales as well as the advancements achieved by distinct application areas. The evaluation report investigates and gives data based on advertise segments such as geologies, applications, and industries. The study gives a dashboard overview of major organizations, covering their effective marketing methods, market participation, and recent breakthroughs in both historical and contemporary contexts.

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/19861787

About IO-Link Market:

IO-Link is a short distance, bi-directional, digital, point-to-point, wired (or wireless), industrial communications networking standard (IEC 61131-9) used for connecting digital sensors and actuators to either a type of industrial fieldbus or a type of industrial Ethernet. Its objective is to provide a technological platform that enables the development and use of sensors and actuators that can produce and consume enriched sets of data that in turn can be used for economically optimizing industrial automated processes and operations. An IO-Link system consists of an IO-Link master and one or more IO-Link devices, i.e. Sensors or Actuators. The IO-Link master provides the interface to the higher-level controller (PLC) and controls the communication with the connected IO-Link devices.

Global IO-Link key players include SICK, Siemens, Murrelektronik, ifm Electronic, Beckhoff, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 23%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 36%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, both have a share about 51 percent. In terms of product, IO-Link Master is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Machine Tool & Assembly Line, followed by Intralogistics, etc.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

List of Key Players in IO-Link Market Report are:

  • SICK

  • Siemens

  • Murrelektronik

  • ifm Electronic

  • Rockwel Automation

  • Beckhoff

  • Baumer Group

  • Turck

  • WAGO

  • Belden

  • Bosch Rexforth

  • Pepperl+Fuchs

  • Balluff

  • Wenglor

  • Weidmüller

  • Omron

Target Audience of IO-Link Market:
- Manufacturer / Potential Investors
- Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers, and Exporters.
- Association and government bodies.

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19861787

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of IO-Link Market types split into:

  • IO-Link Master

  • IO-Link Sensor

  • Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and IO-Link market growth rate with applications, including:

  • Machine Tool & Assembly Line

  • Intralogistics

  • Packaging

  • Others

The evaluation also focuses on worldwide corporate executives in the IO-Link global market, covering firm history, product photographs, and descriptions, licensing, production, price, pricing, pricing, and contact information. The structure, volume, and value of the IO-Link market are examined at the global, regional, and company levels in this report. This research analyses historical data and future prospects to summarize IO-Link worldwide worth.

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/19861787

Five Important Points the IO-Link Market Report Offers:

Benchmarking: It includes functional benchmarking, process benchmarking, and competitive benchmarking

Market Assessment: It involves market entry strategy, market feasibility analysis, and market forecasting or sizing

Corporate Intelligence: It contains custom intelligence, competitor intelligence, and market intelligence

Strategy Analysis: It includes analysis of indirect and direct sales channels, helps you to plan the right distribution strategy, and understand your customers

Technological Intelligence: It helps you to investigate future technology roadmaps, choose the right technologies, and determine feasible technology options

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global IO-Link market performed in the previous years (2016-2021)?

  • What is the forecast assessment of the IO-Link market for 2022-2027?

  • What are the major drivers in the historical (2016-2021) and forecast periods?

  • What are the major constraints in the historical (2016-2021) and forecast periods?

  • What are the major demand indicators of the IO-Link market?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global market?

  • What are the major events and developments taking place within the global industry?

What Report Exactly Offers to the Buyers?

  • To gain insightful analyses of the IO-Link Industry and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

  • Market methodologies that are being involved by driving particular organizations

  • Get a detailed representation of the IO-Link Market.

  • The assessed growth rate, together with IO-Link Industry size and share over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Detailed TOC of Global IO-Link Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/19861787

Major Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 IO-Link Breakdown Data by Type
5 IO-Link Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles

Continued……………….

Part 2: About Tactical Data Link Market Insights and Forecast to 2028:

A tactical data link (TDL) uses a data link standard in order to provide communication via radio waves or cable used by the U.S. armed forces and NATO nations. All military C3 systems use standardized TDL to transmit, relay and receive tactical data.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tactical Data Link Market
The global Tactical Data Link market size is projected to reach USD 8812.6 million by 2028, from USD 5871.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2028.

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/19858853

Corporate profiles include important information such as company reviews, products, and services, financial data sources, as well as current programs and developments. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Tactical Data Link global market, which will help industry players, equipment manufacturers, and current players looking for expansion opportunities, new players as they grow older. Finding opportunities with other partners to support their strategy makes their business based on current data, and future prospects.

List of Key Players in Tactical Data Link Market Report are:

  • Raytheon Technologies (Collins Aerospace)

  • Northrop Grumman

  • General Dynamics

  • BAE Systems

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • Viasat

  • Thales Group

  • Saab Group

  • Curtiss-Wright (Tactical Communications)

  • Leonardo

  • Leidos

  • Aselsan

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of Tactical Data Link Market types split into:

  • Hardware

  • Software

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and Tactical Data Link market growth rate with applications, including:

  • Air-Based

  • Sea-Based

  • Land-Based

The evaluation also focuses on worldwide corporate executives in the Tactical Data Link global market, covering firm history, product photographs, and descriptions, licensing, production, price, pricing, pricing, and contact information. The structure, volume, and value of the Tactical Data Link market are examined at the global, regional, and company levels in this report. This research analyses historical data and future prospects to summarize Tactical Data Link worldwide worth.

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19858853

Reasons to Purchase:

  • Get useful marketing research and an entire understanding of the worldwide market and business environment.

  • Abatement by assessing production processes, key problems and solutions.

  • Acknowledge the driving and restraining forces of the market and their impact on the worldwide market.

  • Study the market strategies employed by large companies.

  • Understand future prospects and market prospects.

  • Additionally, to plain structured reports, we offer inquiries tailored to your specific needs.

Key inclusions of the Tactical Data Link market report:

  • COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

  • Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

  • Organized mentions of major market trends.

  • Growth opportunities.

  • Figures showcasing market growth rate.

  • Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

  • Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Purchase this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/19858853

Major Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 IO-Link Breakdown Data by Type
5 IO-Link Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles

Continued……………….

Detailed TOC of Global Tactical Data Link Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/19858853

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Ajay More

E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz

Organization: Industry Research Biz

Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • US ice dancers continuing legacy heading to Beijing Games

    U.S. figure skaters who win national championships get their names inscribed on a plaque and trophy. It's something they relish. It's also something special to peruse the names already there — particularly for ice dancers. For decades, ice dance was the stepchild of U.S. figure skating. While men and women were reaching the top levels of the individual events and even pairs skaters were looked at highly, there wasn't much success for the dancers. From Colleen O’Connor and James Millns winning br

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • NFL's wild-card round TV ratings increase 21% over last year

    TV ratings for the NFL's wild-card round increased 21% over last year despite most of the games not being in doubt going into the fourth quarter. The six games averaged 30.5 million viewers, making it the second-highest average for the postseason's opening weekend over the past six seasons. CBS and Nickelodeon's broadcast of San Francisco's 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys led the weekend, averaging 41.5 million viewers. The audience peaked at 50.2 million for the conclusion. It is the most