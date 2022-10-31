IO Biotech to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

IO Biotech

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform, announced today that Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., the company’s President and CEO, and Amy Sullivan, the company’s CFO, will be participating in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 15 – 17, 2022.



The company will provide an overview on its differentiated approach to cancer treatment highlighting its proprietary T-win® technology platform which serves as the foundation for the company’s novel immune-modulating cancer therapies in development. Additionally, the company will provide an update on its lead program, IO102-103, which is currently enrolling a Phase 3 study in metastatic melanoma and will review upcoming milestones, including early data expected before the end of the year from a Phase 2 basket study with IO102-103 in combination with pembrolizumab.

Fireside Chat Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, – 7:25-7:55 a.m. EST

Presenter: Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., President & CEO

Webcast Link: Here

A webcast replay of the discussion will be available from the Investors section of the company’s website at www.iobiotech.com for 90 days.

About IO Biotech



IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology platform. The T-win® platform is a novel approach to cancer immunotherapy designed to activate naturally occurring T cells to target immunosuppressive mechanisms. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead immuno-oncology candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional offices within the United States (New York, New York and Rockville, Maryland) and United Kingdom (Monmouthshire).

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding future clinical trials and results, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Amy Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

IO Biotech, Inc.

asu@iobiotech.com

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Raena Mina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

646-606-1438

rmina@lifescicomms.com



