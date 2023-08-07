Inzamam returns as Pakistan cricket's chief selector

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has returned to head the selection committee, replacing former test batter Haroon Rasheed.

The new selection committee announced Monday also included team director Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn and Hasan Cheema. Its first assignment is to name the team for the three ODIs against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka later this month.

Inzamam was appointed a member of the new Pakistan Cricket Board technical committee, which is headed by Misbah-ul-Haq and also included Mohammad Hafeez. However, after being named as the new chief selector, Inzamam will not be part of the technical committee and the cricket board will name his replacement in due course.

Inzamam was the chief selector during the last cricket World Cup in 2019 and will also select the team for October’s World Cup in India.

“I had a good run in the last tenure,” Inzamam said in a statement. “We had famous victories with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 being the highlight, but my most important achievement is that around 70 to 80 percent of the cricketers selected back then form the core of today’s sides. That team was in transition, but this team is stable and I would not face the same challenges.”

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB's managing committee, said Inzamam impressed during his previous stint as the chief selector.

“He (Inzamam) is a legend and has served the game with dignity. Inzamam’s last tenure brought us success as we not only won the ICC Champions Trophy, but also unearthed some outstanding talent that continues to serve Pakistan cricket to date," Ashraf said. "I have no doubt that his new innings will add to the laurels and bring more talented cricketers to light.”

