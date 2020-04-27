Inwido AB Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a good week for Inwido AB (STO:INWI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 3.4% to kr55.60. Sales of kr1.4b surpassed estimates by 4.9%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 76% below expectations at kr0.10 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Inwido

Scroll to continue with content Ad

OM:INWI Past and Future Earnings April 27th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from two analysts covering Inwido is for revenues of kr6.25b in 2020, implying a noticeable 5.9% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 23% to kr5.41 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of kr6.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of kr5.67 in 2020. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest results. Although there was a to revenue, the consensus also made a small dip in to its earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 20% to kr80.00, suggesting that the analysts are primarily focused on earnings as the driver of value for this business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Inwido's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 5.9%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.4% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Inwido is expected to lag the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Inwido's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Inwido that you should be aware of.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.