How you can get involved this London Fashion Week

Fashion week is back - and you don’t need to be Kate Moss to take part.

As part of a city-wide celebration, the British Fashion Council has organised an impressive list of more 100 things Londoners can do to join forces with the fashionistas. “The past 18 months have been extremely challenging for the retail industry and we are glad to play our role in supporting get people back onto the high street,” BFC CEO Caroline Rush said this week. So whether you’re looking to get close to a new collection, sip champagne in-store or snap up some free gifts, London has you covered.

Here is our pick of the hottest dates for your diary.

Ready, set, shop

Liberty X Puma Collection (Liberty X Puma)

Puma x Liberty

Puma is pumping up its look with a splash of Liberty prints on its trainers, sportswear and caps. Celebrate the collaboration in store on Saturday night and take home a fittingly floral bouquet with any piece bought.

Free, Sept 18, 10am – 8pm, Liberty London, Regent Street, W1B, libertylondon.com

RIXO

To mark LFW’s physical return, Rixo wants you in silk on the Circle line. For the duration of the week, take home a complimentary print mask (RRP £30) with any purchase in its Kings Road store. Here’s to safety and style.

Sept 17-21, 104 Kings Road, SW3, rixo.co.uk

Designer Richard Malone has collaborated with Mulberry (Richard Malone)

Mulberry x Richard Malone

Mulberry has tapped Irish designer Richard Malone to translate his sustainability-centric, draping and block colour aesthetic to their iconic leatherwear. Join them for a drink and get a glimpse of the release in store on Monday.

Free, Sept 20, 10am - 8pm, Mulberry, 100 Regent Street, W1B, mulberry.com

Salvatore Ferragamo

One for the luxury-lovers. Welsh-born Yemeni and Bangladeshi artist Karimah Hassan will be in-store to customise you one-of-a-kind belts and sneakers to mark Ferragamo’s new ‘Future Together’ campaign launch.

Prices start £220, Sept 18-19, 10am - 6pm, 24 Old Bond Street, W1S, ferragamo.com

Levi’s X CSM by Juntae Kim (Levi’s X CSM)

Levi’s By Levi’s x Central Saint Martins

Get a glimpse of the designers of the future at Levi’s, where three Central Saint Martins students have been slicing up deadstock denim for purchasable jackets, jeans and bucket hats. Expect clashing colour and a hint of country western.

Free, Sept 17–21, 10 - 6pm, Levi’s Haus, 41 Great Marlborough Street, W1F, levi.com

Jimmy Fairly

Create your own glasses with the help of Mr Fairly at his Neal Street store, where a lens and frame customisation bar will get you looking right in less than 30 minutes. It’s already proving a hit with customers.

Free, Sept 17-18, 24 Neal Street, WC2H, jimmyfairly.co.uk

JW Anderson

Try JW Anderson’s DIY ‘Show in a Box’ fashion show experience - his solution to the halting of physical shows. With any purchase from the Soho flagship, you’ll get sent this season’s box after the collection is revealed on Tuesday.

Sept 17 – 21, 2 Brewer Street, W1F, jwanderson.com

Anya’s Fruit and Veg (Anya Hindmarch)

Anya Hindmarch

Get your five-a-day at Hindmarch’s traditional greengrocer with a twist. The Anya Fruit & Veg store will feature fruity characters - think banana bags and apples with googly eyes - and opportunities to chance your hand at fruit carving.

Free, Sept 17-21, 11 Pont Street, SW1X, anyahindmarch.com

Party time

Swarovski (Swarovski)

Swarovski

It’s all glitz and glam at Swarovski’s Covent Garden Instant Wonder shop, where an open drinks reception will be held to toast the latest collection by creative director Giovanna Engelbert, who has re-vamped the jeweller with a fun finesse.

Free, Sept 17, 5pm - 8pm, 128 Long Acre, WC2E, swarovski.com

Cos

The high-street giant takes to the catwalk. In what is dubbed to be a re-branding moment, Cos will debut at London Fashion Week on Tuesday. Its Regent Street store is hosting those wanting a closer look or you can live stream it on the move.

Free, 21st Sept, 6pm – 9pm, 222 Regent Street, W1B, cosstores.com

Ræburn

Get an insider look at an atelier courtesy of Christopher Ræburn. The team and the designer himself will talk you through the goings-on of their Hackney home, before chatting over a local drink.

£5, Sept 17-21, 11am - 7pm, Studio 1, The Textile Building, 29A Chatham Place, E9, raeburndesign.co.uk

Festival (and exhibition) fever

Browns x Fashion East - Patrick Waugh collage (Browns x Fashion East - Patrick Waugh collage)

Browns x Fashion East

Browns is back with design talent incubator Fashion East to celebrate its 20th anniversary supporting London fashion. Join them if you fancy a look-back. Expect a tongue-in-cheek exhibition by artist Babak Ganjei, installations of alumni’s work and a knockout cut-out collage by Patrick Waugh.

Free, Sept 17th - 21st, 10am – 7pm, Browns East, 21 Club Row, E2 & Browns Brook Street, 39 Brook Street, W1K, brownsfashion.com

Phoebe English

Sustainability pioneer Phoebe English is opening up her doors for all to see her latest offerings. She’s known for her precise pattern cutting and muted colour palette.

Free, Sept 21st, British Library, 96 Euston Rd, NW1, bl.uk

Fashion District Festival starts Sept 22 (Fashion District Festival)

Fashion District Festival

This five-day fashion extravaganza will be home to talks, a vintage market and Sadler’s Wells choreography sessions. Check the schedule online for workshops including upcycling with designer Joao Maraschin and Dragons’ Den-style pitching opportunities. Flashcards at the ready.

Sept, 22–26, Westfield Stratford, Montfichet Rd, E20, fashion-district.co.uk

Nanushka

International artists will be brought together at Nanushka’s flagship for ‘A View by Nanushka’, designed for those wanting cultural intake with a side of shopping. It’s also a chance to brush up on new names, including Esther Theaker and Vic Lentaigne, who are set to exhibit in store.

Free Sept 17- Jan 9, 30 Bruton St, W1J, nanushka.com

Drawing On Style

Fashion illustration fans, this is one for you. Come for a sampling of never-before-seen fashion illustrations from post-war 1940s through to today. Immerse yourself in the brushstrokes of David Downtown and have a chance to buy work from artists Gladys Perint Palme and Steven Stipelman for the first time.

Free, Sept 15th - 26th, 10am - 5pm, Cromwell Place, London, SW7, drawingonstyle.com

Future Archive Showroom

Nine of Central Saint Martin’s 2021 graduates have got together to present their final collections. Budding designers include Lynn Yaung, Gregory Ojakpe and Celine Yu Hei Kwan.

Free, Sept 17–19, 1 Bath Street, EC1V, book via Eventbrite

Digital download

KNWLS

South London mesh maestro Charlotte Knowles will be livestreaming her it-girl designs to all on Saturday. Beyoncé and Bella Hadid are among her fans.

Sept 18, 4pm, londonfashionweek.co.uk

Toga

Fresh off the back of an H&M collaboration launched this month, designer Yasuko Furuta will be presenting her own line on Monday.

Sept 20, 11.15am, londonfashionweek.co.uk

David Koma

The Georgian master of futuristic-style sexy returns. Koma’s digital show is expected to include graphic prints, revealing cuts and crystals.

Sept 21, 1.30pm, londonfashionweek.co.uk