The OUTstanding Top 100 Role Model LGBT+ Executives 2020

The 2020 OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, are a powerful reflection of the incredible achievements of LGBT+ people in the business community.

Each year diversity and inclusion membership organisation INvolve publishes lists showcasing the top 100 LGBT+ Executives, 100 LGBT+ Future Leaders, and 50 Ally Executives.

Individuals on the executive list work within at least three levels of the chief executive at large companies, or are the leaders of smaller organisations themselves.

All of the executives on this list — who identify as LGBT+ but can be any nationality and based in any country — were nominated by peers and colleagues, or put themselves forward.

Nominations were reviewed by the OUTstanding judging panel, which scored each person on the influence of their role, their impact on staff inside and outside the workplace, and their business achievements.

1) Beth Ford, President and CEO, Land O'Lakes

Beth Ford, President and CEO, Land O'Lakes. Photo: Land O'Lakes

Beth is the first openly gay woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, and leads the Executive D&I Council at Land O’Lakes, driving inclusion across the business in collaboration with 11 ERGs, a Supplier Diversity Program, and the Diversity Impacts Business Board.

Through the Land O’Lakes Pride Alliance ERG, Beth and her leadership team represent the company’s commitment to LGBT+ employees, customers and members, recognizing their contributions and value in the marketplace.

Under Beth’s leadership, Land O’Lakes has been one of only two Fortune 500 companies in the Twin Cities to celebrate Transgender Awareness, and the business supports LGBT+ businesses through their Supplier Diversity Program. With Beth’s guidance, Land O’Lakes’ Pride Alliance supports local LGBT+ community groups, and Beth has made it a personal priority to recruit and retain a diverse workforce. These initiatives have led to Land O’Lakes being named a top-rated workplace by Indeed and Forbes.

2) Moriaki Kida, Regional Chief Operating Officer, EY Japan

Moriaki Kida, Regional Chief Operating Officer, EY Japan. Photo: EY Japan

Mori is a passionate advocate for an inclusive culture where everyone can feel authentic at work, as both diverse perspectives and inclusiveness are critical for driving innovation and providing EY clients with the best solutions for the world’s toughest business issues.

As global sponsor of Unity, EY’s LGBT+ and allies employee group, Mori helped to expand the network to Japan and Taiwan and is improving EY policies for LGBT+ employees. As the only openly gay C-suite executive in the region, Mori advocates actively for marriage equality, non-discrimination regulation and childcare benefits for LGBT+ people.

During the past year, he’s participated in discussions with Taiwan’s digital minister, Audrey Tang, and appeared in the media in his advocacy role. Mori leads EY’s Global LGBT+ Steering Committee and is a member of EY’s Global Diversity and Inclusiveness Steering Committee and Social Equity Taskforce. Mori lives in Tokyo with his husband and their Shiba Inu dog.

3) Angela Darlington, UK Life CEO, Aviva

Angela Darlington, UK Life CEO, Aviva. Photo: Aviva

Angela has championed diversity at Aviva (AV.L) for over 10 years, and has been Executive Sponsor of the Aviva Pride network for eight. She has supported Aviva as a Stonewall ally through sponsorship of various initiatives, and takes an intersectional approach through collaboration with Aviva’s Origins network. Angela instigated unconscious bias and supporting resilience training for her leadership team to ensure all employees are properly supported.

For her work on LGBT+ diversity, Angela received a Freedom of the City of London Award in 2019, was nominated as one of 100 women to celebrate the contributions women have made to the City, and was on the Advisory Board for the 2019 One Young World Summit in London, providing an LGBT+ perspective on the design and operation of the event. In January 2020, Angela spoke at a Metropolitan Police event hosted by Aviva on issues affecting LGBT+ people in the UK.

4) Allyn L. Shaw, President & CTO, Recycle Track Systems

Allyn L. Shaw, President & CTO, Recycle Track Systems. Photo: Recycle Track Systems

Under Allyn’s leadership, RTS meets twice a month as a company to discuss inclusion, belonging and diversity. During his tenure, representation has increased significantly, with the gender balance at 41%, up from 30% in 2018, and with 31% people of color, up from 20% in 2018.

Allyn is a prominent speaker and advocate for LGBT+ inclusion, having spoken in over 15 panels and at eight speaking engagements this year alone. He was asked to join the Victory Fund & Institute Board and the New York LGBT Center Board.

Externally, Allyn sits on the board of directors of OUT & Equal, and continues to be instrumental in breaking down barriers for underrepresented communities. As a board member, Allyn spearheaded one of the first transgender recruiting efforts of its kind in banking, and is involved in the intersection of tech and diversity with Out in Tech, Lesbians who Tech and Out 4 U.

5) Erik Day, Senior Vice-President, Small Business, Dell Technologies

Erik Day Senior Vice-President, Small Business, Dell Technologies. Photo: Dell Technologies

Erik is the global executive chair of the Pride ERG at Dell Technologies (DELL), which he and four other founding members launched in 2002.

He founded the Transgender Taskforce that launched a toolkit across the company, expanding physical and mental health benefits, and rolling out sensitivity training. Erik campaigned for same sex couple and marriage benefits, lobbied members of the Texas House Republican Leadership on Dell’s behalf to stop the passing of bathroom bills and launched the India Ally ERG. Erik launched the Self ID program at Dell this year, with plans for global expansion in 2021.

The Pride ERG now encompasses 5,000 members across 30 chapters in 20 countries. Externally, Erik serves as vice-chair, board of directors for Out & Equal and strategic advisor for The GenderCool Project, a youth based transgender organization. Erik has supported and participated in numerous panels on inclusion-related topics, including asexuality, gender, effective political lobbying, global ERG growth, and trans-related issues, among many others.

6) Robyn Grew, COO and General Counsel, Man Group

Robyn Grew COO and General Counsel, Man Group. Photo: Man Group

Robyn is COO and General Counsel at Man Group (MAN). She sits on the steering committee of Drive, Man Group’s D&I network, oversees all D&I-related activity at the firm, and is also the senior sponsor to Man Group’s Pride@Man (LGBT+) and BEAM (Black Employees and Allies at Man) employee networks. Robyn leads the firm’s initiatives to promote staff engagement and inclusion, including the gender-neutral enhanced parental leave policy and the annual Pride Month celebrations, which this year centred on the importance of allyship.

Robyn regularly speaks at diversity-focused events, including as vice chair of the Alternative Investment Management Association and chair of its D&I Steering Group. In 2019, Robyn contributed to and appeared on panels in the UK and the US to promote the launch of AIMA’s paper ‘The Alternatives: A Guide to Diversity & Inclusion,’ which outlines practical actions firms can take to foster diversity and inclusion.

7) Javier Constante, President, Latin America, Dow

Javier Constante, President, Latin America, Dow. Photo: Dow

At Dow (DOW), Javier has been long-term engaged and committed to equity and D&I, supporting the establishment of a more inclusive and diverse culture both at Dow and within our communities.

He serves as a member of Dow’s Presidents Inclusion Council, driving inclusion on a global scale, and has been directly involved in various ERG's either as a member, (e.g. LGBT+ and Ally ERG (GLAD)), or as executive sponsor. In a previous role, Javier supported GLAD in increasing the company’s participation in Zurich Pride by a factor of ten. He continues to serve as a mentor to LGBT+ talent in the professional environment.

Javier has participated at the Young African Leadership Institute in Nairobi, focusing on LGBT+ inclusion and has spoken on panels for OUT & Equal on the Latin American landscape for LGBT+ inclusion, and participated in ‘Fórum de Empresas e Direitos LGBT,’ an organization in Brazil which gathers companies to take action on LGBT+ inclusion.

8) Suzanne Timmons, Director, Corporate Engineering, Google, UK

Suzanne Timmons, Director, Corporate Engineering, Google, UK. Photo: Google

Suzanne runs Google’s (GOOG) internal tech support team, and is London’s executive sponsor site lead for Pride at Google UK. Half of Suzanne’s organization is staffed by a learning and development junior talent program which serves as a career-launching pipeline, and has reached unprecedented representation levels in tech. Suzanne continues to drive improvements to wellbeing, diversity, equity & inclusion, workplace community outreach, and culture at Google.

As executive sponsor for the Pride at Google UK ERG, Suzanne provides guidance and strategic planning to the intersectional team ensuring Google hires, develops and includes LGBT+ Googlers.

She participated in an EMEA-wide video sharing thoughts on plans for equality and allyship for the LGBT+ and Black Googlers, and is founder and co-lead of the UK Tech Women’s Groups. Externally, Suzanne is a passionate supporter of ELOP, a charity which delivers health and wellbeing services for LGBT+ people by LGBT+ professionals at affordable rates.

9) David Hynam, CEO, Bupa Global & UK

David Hynam, CEO, Bupa Global & UK. Photo: Bupa

David sponsors all diversity action across Bupa’s global workforce, having launched a new code of conduct in 2018, in addition to ‘Everyone’s Welcome’ and ‘Be You at Bupa’ commitments celebrating D&I. Last year, David became the first signatory of the government-backed ‘Leaders As Change Agents’ pledge to drive diversity and champion LGBT+ inclusion.

Supporting his work on LGBT+ inclusion, David has sponsored a number of pledges focused on mental health, and has led the transformation of Bupa’s employee inclusion network with a focus on intersectional efforts.

David is regular on lists of top executives driving inclusion for the LGBT+ community due to his tireless efforts, including being shortlisted for the British Diversity Awards’ Diversity Ally of the Year this year. Beyond his work at Bupa, David is chairman of HomeServeUK. Under his guidance, the organization has established a D&I council, appointed a D&I executive sponsor and an operational D&I lead.

10) Rick Suarez, Country President, Spain, AstraZeneca

Rick Suarez, Country President, Spain, AstraZeneca. Photo: AstraZeneca

Rick is a proud member of the LGBT+ community and has sponsored AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) US Pride ERG for over two years, focusing on providing support and education, and fostering a culture of openness, tolerance and acceptance. He supports the group’s co-chairs, ensuring they have access to the necessary resources to drive change for the LGBT+ community at AstraZeneca.

With Rick’s support, the work of the Pride ERG has led to a perfect score of 100 on the HRC Corporate Equality Index.

These changes include a broader, more inclusive definition of the family, extending fertility support to same sex couples, and assigning a dedicated benefits advisor to help members of the LGBT+ community. Rick is an avid supporter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, DE Chapter, and is one of their largest fundraisers in partnership with generous contributions from AstraZeneca employees, and focuses in particular on LGBT+ mental health.

11) Susie Scher, Co-Head of the Global Financing Group, Goldman Sachs

Susie Scher, Co-Head of the Global Financing Group, Goldman Sachs. Photo: Goldman Sachs

At Goldman Sachs (GS), Susie was the first out woman to serve on the Partnership Committee, the IBD Executive Committee, and the Americas Inclusion and Diversity Committee. As a former global chair of diversity for the Investment Banking Division, she led the way with a focus on recruiting, developing and advancing diverse talent.

Susie was among leaders championing the launch of the firm’s diverse Managing Director Retention initiative, established to address retention challenges for diverse MDs. This resulted in a significant increase in retention and has been expanded to other regions.

Susie helped to establish the Firmwide LGBT+ Network and currently serves as an advisor. With Susie’s guidance, the network has launched a successful, global LGBT+ ally program. Externally, Susie is a leading supporter of the LGBT+ Center, New York, which offers advocacy, health and wellness programs, arts, entertainment, and cultural events for the LGBT+ community in NYC.

12) Louis A. Vega, President, North America; Vice-President, Government Affairs and Advocacy, Dow

Louis A. Vega President, North America; Vice-President, Government Affairs and Advocacy, Dow. Photo: Dow

Louis is global advisor for Dow’s LGBT+ and ally ERG, GLAD, and executive sponsor for Dow’s Social Justice Council. He has worked with GLAD chapters globally to promote a more inclusive workplace for all employees, helping Dow achieve a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index for 15 consecutive years.

With a focus on intersectional inclusion, Louis is helping to lead the implementation of Dow ACTs, the company’s strategic framework to address systemic racism and inequality. As vice president, government affairs and advocacy for North America, Louis is engaged in conversations with elected officials and industry leaders on the importance of inclusive workplaces.

He leverages these relationships in support of the bipartisan passage of the Equality Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. Using his vast international experience, Louis drives greater equality for LGBT+ people and all underrepresented communities globally through continued engagement with worldwide NGOs and partners.

13) Meghan Stabler, VP, Product Marketing and Communications, BigCommerce

Meghan Stabler, VP, Product Marketing and Communications, BigCommerce. Photo: BigCommerce

Within BigCommerce, Meghan has helped to ensure that internal resource groups are championed and heard at all levels of the business, particularly in senior circles. She was instrumental in interviewing and hiring the organization’s first VP of DEI, and is actively involved in BPROUD, the LGBT+ and ally group, BUNITED, the Veteran group, and BCinCOLOR, the BIPOC and ally community. Meghan has appeared on the Huddled Masses podcast discussing her own transition and the fight for equal rights under the Trump administration.

She served this year as a member of the Democratic National Convention Standing Committee, and introduced 26 amendments to the quadrennial party platform in an effort to create a more progressive platform that was as inclusive as possible for issues surrounding the LGBT+ community. Meghan has just concluded a 12-year tenure on the HRC’s National Business Advisory Council, providing leadership on LGBT+ issues.

14) Daniel Gerring, Partner, Head of Pensions Sector Group, Travers Smith

Daniel Gerring, Partner, Head of Pensions Sector Group, Travers Smith. Photo: Travers Smith

At Travers Smith, Daniel is Chair of the firm’s LGBT+ group, a founding member of its D&I Board, and chair of its Retirement Benefits Committee.

As the firm’s most senior out LGBT+ executive, Daniel is constantly driving meaningful progress, from drastically improving the firm’s position in Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index, to championing LGBT+ and broader inclusion through sessions covering LGBT+ intersections with refugees, mental health, faith, professional development, international human rights, homelessness and disclosure.

He has supported the introduction of numerous more inclusive policies, including paid surrogacy leave for all. Daniel is chair of trustees of Just Like Us, the LGBT+ charity for young people, and sits on a number of other non-profit boards. He has secured funding and broader support for a range of LGBT+ initiatives, including the establishment of a bursary for a PhD in LGBT+ studies at Cambridge University and several projects with the charity GiveOut.

15) Daisy Reeves, Partner, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Daisy Reeves, Partner, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Photo: Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

As BCLP’s LGBT+ Champion, Daisy helps drive the LGBT+ agenda in 30 offices worldwide. Under her stewardship, BCLP made Stonewall’s Top Global Employer list 2020 and achieved number two in their Workplace Equality Index, in addition to being a Top Trans Employer 2019.

This year, Daisy oversaw the launch of a global LGBT+ group covering all populations at BCLP, focused on affinity rather than hierarchy and, since the global allies launch in 2018, over a third of BCLP’s global workforce are LGBT+ allies. The firm now reviews ‘hours gap’ reporting to ensure fair work allocations across its diverse populations including its women, people of colour and LGBT+ populations.

Daisy also sits as a member of the disability group, bringing together the intersection between mental health and LGBT+ identities. An influential ‘out’ executive, Daisy has visited with the UN’s Global Head of LGBT+ Affairs to share best practice.

16) Brent Miller, Senior Director, Procter & Gamble

Brent Miller, Senior Director, Procter & Gamble . Photo: Procter & Gamble

Brent is the senior director for LBGT+ equality at P&G (PG), and has been instrumental in employing the company’s voice not only to accurately portray LGBT+ people, but to take a stand and increase visibility through LGBT+ stories, including through a series of award-winning documentaries with CNN’s Great Big Story focusing on P&G’s journey to embracing LGBT+ equality over the last 30 years.

Brent has been the driving force behind LGBT+ campaigns from P&G, including Head & Shoulders’ ‘Shoulders of Greatness’, featuring Olympian Gus Kenworthy and the first Pride flag to ever appear in a national TV ad in the US, and Pantene’s ‘BeautifulLGBTQ+,’ highlighting important issues including LGBT+ familial acceptance and transgender identity.

During the pandemic, Brent brought P&G and other companies together to raise funds for the LGBT+ community, resulting in ‘Can’t Cancel Pride: COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community’, which raised more than $4m for LGBT+ charities.

17) Michael Schachtner, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Michael Schachtner, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group. Photo: Boston Consulting Group

In addition to serving clients in the financial services and insurance industry, Michael has led BCG’s LGBT+ network, Pride@BCG in North America, since 2019, significantly expanding its growth during his leadership, and overseeing the integration of new business and support groups into one holistic network. He initiated a new support model for members of the network during the pandemic, activating a team to setup dedicated monthly programming ranging from LGBT+-specific challenges to knowledge sharing and virtual affinity events.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing the needs of intersectional groups as a member of BCG’s D&I council, he launched a task force aimed at improving inclusion for people of color, LBQ women and trans individuals.

Externally, Michael is on the steering committee for the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, which is sponsored by the World Economic Forum and aims to operationalize the UN Standards of Conduct for Business as a framework for accelerating equality, and social and economic inclusion for LGBT+ people globally.

18) Steven Kryger, Head of Ray Dalio's Investment Research Team, and Emerging Market Research Lead, Bridgewater Associates

Steven Kryger, Head of Ray Dalio's Investment Research Team, and Emerging Market Research Lead, Bridgewater Associates. Photo: Bridgewater Associates

Having joined Bridgewater in 2010, Steven currently heads founder Ray Dalio’s research group, leads the emerging market research team, and is responsible for the professional advancement of the firm’s investment professionals.

Steven established Bridgewater’s first affinity group, the LGBTQ+ Network, and currently serves as its executive sponsor. He was selected by the firm’s leadership to help launch Bridgewater’s Diversity Council, responsible for D&I strategy and outcomes. Now, Steven is jointly responsible for D&I in the Investment Engine Department, where he has focused on representation and equal opportunity in decisions on compensation and promotion.

He also championed several firm-wide initiatives, including an overhaul to Bridgewater’s LGBTQ+ inclusive benefits and an update to the firm’s guidelines on gender-neutral language in investment research. Beyond Bridgewater, Steven is a founding board member of the New York chapter of Out Investors, whose mission is to make the direct investing industry more welcoming for the LGBTQ+ community.

19) David Furnish, CEO, Rocket Entertainment Group

David Furnish, CEO, Rocket Entertainment Group. Photo: Rocket Entertainment Group

David champions equality at the Rocket Entertainment Group, and is chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, where he has led a full review of board diversity and of strategic succession planning with continuing success.

Under his leadership, the foundation launched an LGBT Fund in partnership with UNAIDS to support LGBT+ individuals to access and realize their right to health in particularly hostile contexts. In the last three years, the LGBT Fund has created lasting change and impact for over 75,000 LGBT+ individuals with life-saving care and HIV treatment in 26 countries.

In June 2020, David partnered with the EU Commissioner for Equality to raise the importance of LGBT+ equality and the vulnerability felt by the LGBT+ community during the pandemic, and called for kinder and more inclusive policies to be remembered as societies reopened after vulnerable youth may have faced violence, cruelty and loneliness during lockdown.

20) Ken Janssens, Chief Data Officer Technology, JPMorgan Chase

Ken Janssens, Chief Data Officer Technology, JPMorgan Chase. Photo: JPMorgan Chase

The LGBT+ Executive Council Ken founded at JPMorgan Chase (JPM) two years ago has now led to around 80 managing directors and over 100 executive directors who are all visibly out acting as senior role models, with many of them mentoring more junior LGBT+ colleagues.

This year, Ken has developed a strategy to double JPMorgan Chase’s support for 20 LGBT+ non-profits across 5 countries and create a “surround sound” approach, which in addition to financial support provides board service by JPMorgan Chase employees, builds sustainable software solutions to advance the non-profit’s mission through its Force For Good program and provides consulting services through its Field Service Corps Program.

This is benefiting ORAM, a non-profit focused on LGBT+ refugees, has benefited Out & Equal, who focus on workplace equality and Just Like Us, who support LGBT+ youth in UK schools.

21) Suresh Raj, Chief Business Development Officer, Vision7 International (Blue Impact)

Suresh Raj, Chief Business Development Officer, Vision7 International (Blue Impact). Photo: Vision7 International (Blue Impact)

Suresh sits on the executive team at Vision7/Blue Impact and directly engages leadership on all matters related to DE&I. Suresh provides senior counsel on the direction and approach taken on DE&I, with specific impact made on company culture and growth. He has hosted and moderated live global sessions with Professor Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to be Anti-Racist on moving from empathy and advocacy to action, in particular combating racism and homophobia in the workplace.

Suresh has promoted global LGBTQ+ visibility within the workforce, he has helped to build diverse account teams and worked with Vision7 International’s talent teams to build a pipeline of diverse candidates. Externally, Suresh is an advisory board member for Ruebik, a diverse talent consultancy, and DealEngine, a data driven start-up focused on increasing funding for minorities, in addition to speaking on numerous global panels on the need for inclusive and diverse leadership.

22) Vivienne Ming, Co-Founder and CEO, Socos Labs

Vivienne Ming, Co-founder and CEO, Socos Labs. Photo: Socos Labs

At Socos Labs, a “mad science incubator”, Vivienne develops tools for equitable and inclusive education, work, and communities, building a truly diverse team along the way. This year she co-founded Dionysus, her sixth company, where her research reveals how gender and identity impact health outcomes. At Socos, she recently launched the Inclusion Impact Index, a tool that measures the amazing contributions of LGBT+ high-growth entrepreneurs to their home cities.

The Index also reveals achievement gaps caused by systematic barriers for LGBT+ entrepreneurs and the policies to overcome them.

Socos Labs is expanding this tool to gather broader insights for more populations, both domestically and globally. Vivienne is on a number of boards, many of which work specifically for LGBT+ inclusion in business, law, and the community, including StartOut, Open for Business, and the Palm Center.

23) Gurchaten Sandhu, UN-GLOBE President, International Labour Organization

Gurchaten Sandhu, UN-GLOBE President, International Labour Organization

Last year, Gurchaten was elected as President of UN-GLOBE, advocating for the equality, equity and inclusion of LGBT+ people in the UN.

He has supported the advocacy for an internal and external UN system-wide strategy on LGBT+ rights to senior UN leaders, conceived and implemented the ‘Break the Silence’ campaign on harassment in the UN workplace for IDAHOBIT 2020, conceptualized and delivered webinars on the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of LGBT+ staff.

He also worked with UN security officials to develop security guidelines on gender with an LGBT+ perspective, mobilized over 400 UN officials to march in Geneva Pride, and met the Prime Minister of Luxembourg to highlight LGBT+ UN staff issues in HR policies.

Gurchaten volunteers with Sarbat LGBT Sikhs, is a Steering Committee Member for International Family Equality Day, a Champion with Interpride 365, and a fellow of the Salzburg Global LGBT Forum.

24) Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. Photo: IDA Ireland

Martin has brought D&I in all its forms to the forefront at IDA Ireland. He has advanced the agenda since becoming CEO through appointing executive sponsors and champions for key diversity and inclusion pillars of Gender, LGBT+, Culture, Socio-economic and Ability. In 2020, under Martin’s leadership IDA have moved from raising awareness, events, education and training to measurement, external assessment of D&I performance and accreditation.

This year, Martin has discussed LGBT+ inclusion at numerous prominent engagements. He operates internationally at the intersection of government and business, and endeavours to act as a visible role model for those in the public and private sectors.

Over the past two years, he has participated in committees, task forces, and spoken at various LGBT+ events and in the media as a positive role model.

25) Jens Audenaert, Division Vice-President & General Manager, ADP

Jens Audenaert, Division Vice President & General Manager, ADP. Photo: ADP

Jens is the executive sponsor of ADP Pride, ADP’s LGBT+ BRG, which focuses on inclusion and creates and delivers programming targeted at ADP’s LGBT+ community and its allies. The LGBT+ BRG is one of the largest and fastest-growing at ADP (ADP) with over 6,000 members. The group continues to drive LGBT+ self-identification, with a focus on gender identity and pronouns both internally as well as through HR solutions sold in the market.

ADP has scored a perfect score on the HRC Corporate Equality Index for 11 consecutive years now. Jens also serves as the president of the board of directors of Reaching Out MBA (ROMBA), an organization which aims to inspire, connect, and educate LGBT+ MBA students and alumni.

He also serves on the board of directors of God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers over 10,000 medically tailored meals daily to sick people in need across the New York metro area.

26) Kathy Teo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Xpointo Media

26) Kathy Teo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Xpointo Media. Photo: Xpointo Media

As an out and proud business leader, Kathy has been promoting LGBT+ D&I throughout her career. Since 2017, Her company Xpointo has been a corporate sponsor of Pink Dot. Kathy was designated as a business leader driving the Red Dot for Pink Dot campaign to advocate for other businesses to sponsor Pink Dot in order to promote greater understanding, inclusion and acceptance of the LGBT+ community in Singapore.

Kathy is a member of the Alliance, an invitation-only working group of senior global C-suite leaders brought together by McKinsey to address D&I issues affecting key sectors and geographies. In 2020, Kathy was appointed to the board of OutRight Action International, a leading international queer human rights organisation, and serves as one of two Asia-based board directors.

Kathy has spoken at and participated in various panels on themes of equality and non-discrimination for the LGBTQ+ community.

27) Mx Pips Bunce, Director and Head of Investment Banking Technology Strategic Programs, Credit Suisse

Mx Pips Bunce, Director and head of Investment Banking Technology Strategic Programs, Credit Suisse. Photo: Credit Suisse

Pips is a visible and proud, gender fluid, non-binary and trans senior role model who demonstrates exceptional leadership progressing LGBTQI+ inclusion on a global scale. She mentors the CEO of Credit Suisse (CS) EMEA on LGBT+ inclusion, and is the LGBT+ & Ally Network co-chair and intersectionality lead.

Pips’ work has led the board to repeatedly note the impact of the LGBT+ network and she regularly presents to large audiences, helping to drive 5,000+ active signed-up allies.

A prolific public speaker, Pips partners with many organizations and charities, and is a regular panellist, presenter and media contributor for brands including BBC and Financial News. At these appearances, Pips raises awareness of LGBT+, trans and non-binary inclusion.

Pips carries out work with many organizations, including presenting in Parliament and working with the Government Equalities Office. She is an ambassador of Mermaids, Diversity Role Models, TransInTheCity, Stonewall and many initiatives including the Global LGBT+ Alliance, Pride in the City, Lord Mayor’s Appeal and United Nations, highlighting the importance of LGBTQI+ inclusion and the power of allies.

28) Lee Marshall, Chief of Staff, Church of England Pensions Board

Lee Marshall, Chief of Staff, Church of England Pensions Board. Photo: Church of England Pensions Board

As one of a handful of LGBT+ executive directors within the administration of the Church of England, Lee continues to be a visible positive role model at a senior level. He has continued to play a key role in the Church’s LGBT Network, which he co-founded in 2007, particularly during the last few months when the network has been unable to meet in person.

As head of governance for the CofE’s Pensions Board, Lee ensures that the trustee body is diverse and effective, and he has been involved this year in focusing on diversity in senior appointments within the Church more widely. Externally, Lee is a director with the Diversity Project Charity, and has been a chair of the Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation and Ditch the Label, and a director and co-founder of Stonewall.

He was recently honoured with an Award for making an “Outstanding Contribution to Anti-Bullying, Diversity and Inclusion” over many years from the StandUp Foundation.

29) Jim Ford, Partner, Allen & Overy

Jim Ford, Partner, Allen & Overy. Photo: Allen & Overy

Jim has been the global chair of A&Out, A&O’s global LGBT+ and Allies network since 2009. The network is involved in BD, graduate recruitment, mentoring, and social responsibility. Jim’s work to raise the profile of LGBT+ initiatives led to D&I becoming one of the firm’s five strategic priorities.

As a senior out role model, Jim attends global D&I events and promotes inclusion through changes to the firm’s employment policies, high-profile speaking engagements, internal and external events, and sessions for staff on LGBT+ parenting, trans awareness, and LGBT+ bullying, among other topics.

For the last three years, Jim has been a trustee of Diversity Role Models, which seeks to actively embed inclusion and empathy in the next generation. He is also a Stonewall Ambassador, and led a team that provided pro bono legal advice to Stonewall on Turing’s Law.

30) Stephen Jacques, Group Chief Executive Officer, Key Assets Group (Europe)

Stephen Jacques, Group Chief Executive Officer, Key Assets Group (Europe). Photo: Key Assets Group

As group CEO Stephen continues to use his platform to champion LGBT+ inclusion & the celebration of diversity. As the lead sponsor for the group’s LGBT+ strategy, he has been a strong advocate and visible role-model for LGBT+ young people supported by, or placed in, the organisations care.

In 2020, Stephen was involved in the development of the group’s new employee diversity network, This is Us, and a diversity charter which introduces mentoring opportunities for LGBT+ employees and relaunched mandatory unconscious bias training for all staff. He has participated in internal and external learning events promoting LGBT+ inclusion and acted as executive sponsor for company activities around LGBT+ History Month, Wear it Purple, National Coming Out Day, and Pride Month.

Outside of work Stephen is a prominent speaker on LGBT+ inclusion, a board director for the National LGBT Federation/GCN Magazine, Ireland, and actively supports LGBT+ charities and initiatives.

31) Diana Ellsworth, Partner, McKinsey & Company

Diana Ellsworth, Partner, McKinsey & Company. Photo: McKinsey & Company

Creating a welcoming space for LGBT+ colleagues became a priority for Diana as soon as she joined McKinsey in 2008, where she was the only out colleague in the US Southern region.

She launched a focused recruitment effort and drove sponsorship for LGBT+ colleagues, and in 2014 became the youngest member of the GLAM (McKinsey’s global LGBT+ network) Global Steering Committee. In 2018, she became one of the network’s two global co-leads.

She has been a core leader of local, national and global LGBT+ recruitment efforts for over 10 years, and won a global mentoring award for supporting mid-career LGBT+ colleagues, especially women.

Diana co-founded and leads McKinsey’s DE&I client advisory practice, and has driven McKinsey’s commitment to advancing the LGBT+ community in broader society, having co-led the launch of The Alliance, McKinsey’s global external LGBT+ executive forum, as well as leading new research on LGBT+ employee experiences in both the US and globally. Additionally, Diana promotes LGBT+ dialogue through her membership with Leadership Atlanta.

32) Iain Anderson, Executive Chairman, Cicero/AMO

Iain Anderson, Executive Chairman, Cicero/AMO. Photo: Cicero/AMO

Along with the executive team, Iain sets the Cicero/AMO strategy on D&I, and the organization has been recognized over the last two years as a leader in LGBT+ inclusion, winning the PRCA Workplace Champions Awards.

As part of HAVAS/Vivendi, Iain’s efforts now have a wider global scope. In July 2019, Iain chaired the first ever Institute of Business Ethics LGBT+ debate, ‘LGBT+ in the global workplace: is it really possible to bring your whole self to work’. He has appeared twice on BBC Question Time in his position as a Stonewall Ambassador. At Stonewall, he provides regular strategic communications counsel to the CEO and comms team. Additionally, Iain is a trustee on communications counsel for GiveOut.

33) Narind Singh, Partner, Clifford Chance

Narind Singh, Partner, Clifford Chance. Photo: Clifford Chance

Narind is the senior executive sponsor for Arcus, Clifford Chance’s LGBT+ Network, where he advocates for LGBT+ causes with the board and other management committees.

He is a mentor to senior allies and members of staff, including career mentoring, sponsoring LGBT+ rising stars and acting as a sounding board when issues arise in the workplace. He speaks openly about his own experiences as a gay man at the intersection of race and mental health.

He has spoken at numerous internal events on all aspects of D&I, and is an advocate and role model, particularly for new LGBT+ trainees. Narind has won Stonewall’s award for Senior Champion of the Year, and has been shortlisted for the Top 10 Inspirational Leaders award at the British LGBT awards. He has recently been appointed as the Representative of Equality and Diversity on the Board of Governors of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

34) Wesley Bizzell, Senior Assistant General Counsel; Managing Director of Political Law & Ethics Programs, Altria

Wesley Bizzell, Senior Assistant General Counsel; Managing Director of Political Law & Ethics Programs, Altria. Photo: Altria

Wesley co-founded Mosaic, Altria’s LGBT+ ERG, and currently serves on the leadership team, chairing the committee that identifies improvements to corporate policies and culture that would benefit Altria’s LGBT+ employees and promote an inclusive culture. He has led the organisation of Altria’s Pride events and moderated company-wide discussions on LGBT+ issues.

He successfully advocated for Altria to endorse the Virginia Values Act and is working with multiple states to enact legislation to ban the use of the LGBTQ+ panic defence. Wesley successfully encouraged Altria to expand benefits in 2019 to cover surrogacy and IVF treatment for same sex couples and increase reimbursements for adoption and has kept the company’s focus on self-ID.

Externally, Wesley is president of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association, where he directs the strategic vision and interacts with presidents of other minority bar associations. He is also a board member for Asylum Connect.

35) Shachar Grembek, CTO, Reps AI (Acquired by KMS Lighthouse)

Shachar Grembek, CTO, Reps AI (Acquired by KMS Lighthouse). Photo: Reps AI

Shachar is a tech & social entrepreneur, as well as a leading advocate for LGBT+ inclusion in Israel. His award-winning AI start-up provides customer care solutions to leading global companies in the retail and telecommunication industries, and was recently acquired by KMS Lighthouse. As a visible LGBT+ business leader, he leads by example, promoting inclusion and equity in the workforce.

Shachar is the founder of LGBTech, an Israeli NPO promoting diversity and inclusion of LGBT+ people in Israel. LGBTech works with dozens of companies in a variety of industries to implement an inclusive work environment for LGBT+ people. Shachar is a member of the Israeli advisory committee to the National Commissioner on Equal Employment Opportunities.

36) Amanda McKay, Quality & Assurance Director, Balfour Beatty

Amanda McKay, Quality & Assurance Director, Balfour Beatty

Amanda has served as co-chair and chair for Balfour Beatty’s (BBY.L) LGBT+ affinity network for the past five years, delivering LGBT+ awareness within the organization, and trans awareness training to employees and management.

Amanda pushed for a board-level executive sponsor for the group, and has helped to introduce reverse mentoring across the organization. She has also represented the company and the industry at Pride events across the UK, raising awareness of LGBT+ people in construction, and attracting more diverse talent to the industry.

Amanda is a member of the Balfour Beatty Diversity and Inclusion working group, helping to drive D&I initiatives, particularly National Inclusion Week, LGBT History Month, IDAHOBIT and the delivery of D&I champions training to all staff. Amanda also developed an Intersectionality group to link the various affinity networks within the company. Amanda is also a member of the National Executive of Building Equality, an LGBT+ organization in construction.

37) Christine Rauh, Managing Director, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Accenture

Christine Rauh, Managing Director, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Accenture. Photo: Accenture

Christine, Accenture’s (ACN) Global Pride Network co-sponsor, provides counsel and leadership to the Pride at Accenture Network and works with Accenture executives to advance LGBT+ equality globally.

A visible and vocal advocate, Christine actively shares her thoughts on how leaders can further LGBT+ inclusion and equality. In 2020, she co-authored Getting to Equal: Visible Growth, Invisible Fears – a research report revealing challenges faced by LGBT+ employees and ways leaders can create a workplace where LGBT+ people thrive. She published Leaders Who Are Out, Proud and Loud Foster LGBT+ Inclusion – a point of view on how leaders can best support LGBT+ employees.

Additionally, Christine is an advisory board member for the PROUT at Work Foundation. Christine believes living authentically allows people to leverage their full potential. She knows that visibility matters to advance inclusion and diversity and continues to openly share her story and learnings to inspire others.

38) Amin Kassam, Head of Legal, APAC, Bloomberg

Amin Kassam, Head of Legal - APAC, Bloomberg. Photo: Bloomberg

As an executive sponsor for Bloomberg’s LGBT+ and ally community, BPROUD, in APAC, Amin has led numerous efforts to join marriage equality initiatives around the world and to support the rights of the LGBT+ community. He was influential in Bloomberg signing onto the Equal Love initiative in Hong Kong, ‘The Viewpoint on Marriage Equality’ in Japan, and at least six corporate amicus briefs in the United States, including most recently Bostock v. Clayton County.

Amin mentors junior employees, provides guidance to local the various BPROUD chapter leads across Asia, and strives to ensure that D&I is at the forefront of the company’s initiatives throughout the region.

Externally, Amin is a member of the global leadership committee for Out Leadership, and spent five years as a member of the board of directors and of the executive committee of the New York Civil Liberties Union, advocating for the civil rights of LGBT+ and other communities.

39) Huw Morris, Partner, Lee & Thompson

Huw Morris, Partner, Lee & Thompson. Photo: Lee & Thompson

An Advertising and Marketing Partner at leading creative industries law firm, Lee & Thompson, Huw also chairs its Inclusion & Belonging Network, promoting all strands of diversity.

He spearheads LGBTQ activities, inviting colleagues and clients to events and hosting Pride celebrations. He also recently co-founded the firm’s Anti-Racism Taskforce to educate and guide on race issues. For Pride in lockdown, Huw curated online resources to raise awareness about LGBTQ history and culture.

He arranged the firm’s sponsorship of the British LGBT Awards in 2018 and 2019, and its support of various LGBTQ charity events. Actively involved with LGBTQ groups in law, media and advertising, particularly as a Board Member of OUTvertising (the ad industry's LGBTQ advocacy group, he's also a Trustee for DitchTheLabel.

He's a Board Advisor to TLC Lions (which promotes inclusion, mental health and talent development), and Strategy Advisor for myGwork (the leading recruitment/networking site for LGBTQ professionals).

40) Antonia Belcher, Director, MHBC Cumming

Antonia Belcher, Director, MHBC Cumming. Photo: MHBC Cumming

Antonia co-founded her construction consultancy business in 2007 on a basis of inclusivity and diversity, having found little empathy from her former business during her transition.

Since the consultancy was acquired in 2018 by Cumming, Antonia is now part of a core team promoting the same business ethics and power of D&I across Cumming’s worldwide staffing operation.

Within Cumming and in the wider business world, Antonia promotes her ‘Out Loud and Proud’ being transgender campaign, sending a message within corporate, social and healthcare environments about the power of authenticity. Antonia regularly participates in speaking engagements and panel discussions as an LGBT+ role model, to private, public and charity sector bodies.

She holds numerous trustee director positions promoting LGBT+ D&I in charities, with a particular focus on trans advocacy. Additionally, she launched ‘The Antonia and Andrea Belcher Trans Fund’ with GiveOut to support trans activists worldwide.

41) Lanaya Irvin, CEO, Coqual

Lanaya Irvin, CEO, Coqual. Photo: Coqual

After a decade on Wall Street, driving inclusion from within global banking and markets, Lanaya moved into a leadership role as CEO of Coqual (formerly CTI), a global think tank that conducts rigorous research and advises corporate companies on diversity, equity and inclusion.

As a Black, LGBT+, female-bodied leader, Lanaya is committed to ensuring the research carried out by Coqual truly advances transformation in corporate settings. Lanaya is prolific in media and speaking engagements, including a recent Op-ed for Newsweek, and various contributions to the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and FastCompany.

Externally, Lanaya co-chairs the Human Rights Campaign’s National Business Advisory Council, where she collaborates with a forum of leaders from Fortune 500 companies to advance the equality goals of the HRC and offer innovative solutions to LGBT+ inclusion challenges. She is also on the boards of Outright Action International, the NYC Anti-Violence Project, and Lesbians Who Tech.

42) John McNamara, Managing Director, Canada Life International Ireland

John McNamara, Managing Director, Canada Life International Ireland. Photo: Canada Life International Ireland

John is an executive steering member of the Group Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which champions and funds the D&I program impacting over 3,500 employees across the Irish Life and Canada Life Group in Ireland. He has acted as executive lead for the Group program and is the most senior visible LGBT+ role model in the organization.

The Inclusion program is focused on an outcome-based approach, including agreed gender board targets. This year, he championed the establishment of Pride in Diversity, the group’s internal LGBT+ network, and the 2020 program has also supported LGBT+ community organizations through COVID, including vital financial support to Gay Community News magazine and a strategic three-year sponsorship of Dublin’s LGBT+ football team.

Externally, John is chair of the charity Community Creations focusing on youth information and mental health supports, vice chair of the Association of International Life Offices and D&I committee member with Chartered Accountants Ireland.

43) Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer, Cision

Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer, Cision. Photo: Cision

Maggie is a long-time influencer for LGBT+ rights. She is the Chief Marketing Officer of a company that helps organizations around the world share news, including social advocacy efforts, with global audiences. Maggie is very passionate and outspoken, and works closely with business leaders to foster a culture of acceptance and empowerment inside and outside of work.

She is a leader in The Collective, an executive forum striving to create more connectivity and create conversations in society and in the workplace to drive diversity, equity and inclusion. She regularly appears on the global speaking circuit championing the importance of LGBT+-friendly workplaces, women in leadership and active recruitment of workers of different sexual identities, races, ethnicities and belief systems.

Additionally, Maggie is an executive mentor with the US Marketing Academy, ensuring that rising stars in the LGBT+ community have the coaching and support they need to achieve C-suite aspirations.

44) Shawna Baker, Supreme Court Justice, Cherokee Nation

Shawna Baker, Supreme Court Justice, Cherokee Nation. Photo: Cherokee Nation

In August 2020, Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., nominated Shawna to a vacancy on the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court, and she was confirmed on August 27 by the Tribal Council.

Her partner was present and held the bible at her swearing-in. As only the third woman and first LGBT+ Supreme Court Justice Shawna acts as a role model for two-spirited citizens of all ages, and for the Nation’s young women.

Prior to her confirmation on the Supreme Court, Shawna served as a Gaming Commissioner on the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission, a prestigious commission, as it is responsible for ensuring gaming facilities adhere to tribal, state and federal law.men.

45) Antonious Porch, General Counsel and Head of People and Culture, SoundCloud

Antonious Porch, General Counsel and Head of People and Culture, SoundCloud. Photo: SoundCloud

Antonious was recently promoted to Head of People & Culture at SoundCloud, in addition to his role as General Counsel. His expanded role has provided a powerful platform to role model professional success as an openly gay Black man. It allows him to directly affect business strategy, recruiting and hiring decisions, employee performance, mentorship opportunities, diversity resource groups (DRGs), and company culture.

He is the Executive Sponsor of the SoundCloud Community Fund, the company’s social impact fund committed to creating impact in the areas of social justice and equality, as well as musical artists’ mental health and wellbeing. He has acted as Executive Champion of SoundlCloud’s Clouds of Color DRG, and been active in the Queer Clouders DRG, giving the executive team validation to the importance of D&I, and encouraging participation in DRGs by more SoundCloud employees. Externally, Antonious is a board member for the IRTS Foundation, and a Committee Member for the NYC Anti-Violence Project.

46) Keisha Bell, Managing Director, The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation

Keisha Bell, Managing Director, The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation. Photo: The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation

As a managing director at DTCC, Keisha has responsibility for diverse talent management and advancement, and under her leadership, DTCC has achieved a 100% score on the HRC CEI for eight consecutive years. Over the last two years, concerted efforts by the LGBT+ ERG has resulted in 73% increase in global enrolment and engagement.

Keisha has worked to strengthen DTCC’ allyship culture through the work of the ERGs, nomination of executive sponsors who are parents of LGBT+ and differently abled individuals, and through implementing allyship workshops, which have seen impressive turnouts.

The increased awareness brought about by these efforts has led to the establishment of inclusive workplace policies, such as same-sex partner and parental leave benefits. Keisha’s team have recently launched a self-ID campaign to encourage employees to contribute to more inclusive data collection. For Pride month, the LGBT+ ERG partnered with PFLAG and offered two workplace learning sessions.

47) Mandy Norton, Senior EVP, Chief Risk Officer, Wells Fargo

Mandy Norton, Senior EVP, Chief Risk Officer, Wells Fargo. Photo: Wells Fargo

Mandy is an active advocate of the PRIDE LGBT team network at Wells Fargo (WFC), having formerly served as a sponsor. Understanding the importance of allyship, Mandy currently serves as the sponsor of the Asian Connection team network. She participates in LGBT+ D&I network events, is an active spokesperson for the LGBT+ community in internal events, including, town halls and panel discussions, where she talks openly about her partner.

As a senior leader in financial services, Mandy encourages others to feel confident about being themselves and bringing the best version of themselves to the workplace. During Pride month 2020, Mandy participated in a video with the PRIDE team member network, sharing her experiences as an out executive in the finance industry.

48) Marco Ziegler, Senior Managing Director, North America North East Market Unit, Accenture

Marco Ziegler, Senior Managing Director, North America North East Market Unit, Accenture. Photo: Accenture

Marco makes LGBT+ inclusion integral to how he leads his business and people every day to advance equality in the workplace. As the Global Pride Network co-sponsor, Marco provides leadership to the network and works with executives to expand LGBT+ programs and inclusion at Accenture.

In 2020, Marco co-authored Getting to Equal: Visible Growth, Invisible Fears – a research report spotlighting practices for leaders to better create a workplace where LGBT+ people can thrive. He often champions initiatives with clients and partners, including Accenture’s partnership with GLAAD to take their 31st Annual Media Awards virtual to broadly promote visible LGBT+ representation. He serves as Accenture’s representative on the Steering Committee of the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality and on the Diversity Board of his children’s school. Marco has always been a visible leader, and he makes a point of being “out” to every client and team member he’s worked with.

49) Vincent Francois, Regional Chief Audit Executive, Societe Generale

Vincent Francois, Regional Chief Audit Executive, Societe Generale. Photo: Societe Generale

Vincent created the first ever LGBT+ network in a French bank in 2009 and has served as its chair since. This year, he appointed two co-chairs and was appointed senior executive sponsor for the Societe Generale (GLE.PA) UK Pride and Allies Network, and a member of the Diversity Council of the bank in the UK.

Over the last two years, the network created by Vincent has contributed to many initiatives promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion at Societe Generale, including the implementation of gender-neutral toilets in the bank’s new Canary Wharf building, various staff events and communications around LGBT+ issues and celebrations, including Pride, Trans Awareness Week and LGBT History Month.

His efforts have led to a growing ally network, greater awareness and the promotion of inclusion at all levels of the company, and sponsorship and advertising, including an interview in the 2019 Pride Magazine on the creation of international Pride and ally networks. Vincent is a regular speaker at high-profile LGBT+ and D&I events.

50) Gabrielle Novacek, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Gabrielle Novacek, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group. Photo: Boston Consulting Group

Until recently, Gabrielle was the Global Leader of Pride@BCG, and the advancement of D&I, in particular for the LGBT+ community, has been a significant anchor of her internal work at BCG throughout her career. During Gabrielle’s 10-year tenure with Pride@BCG, the ERG made tremendous advancements in internal advocacy, policy development, external engagement through the introduction of pro-bono work with LGBT+ non-profits, and significantly increased the size of the community.

In 2018, Gabrielle was appointed as the D&I chair of BCG's North America Management Team, where she is able to pair her visibility as a senior leader of the firm with service as a primary executive driving the firm's D&I agenda across North America.

In 2020, Gabrielle served as lead author on a breakthrough piece of research on LGBT+ inclusion that leveraged methodologies typically used in consumer insights research to understand drivers of inclusive experiences.

51) Alim Dhanji Senior Vice-President, Talent and Head of HR for Global Brands, Adidas

Alim Dhanji Senior Vice President, Talent and Head of HR for Global Brands, adidas. Photo: adidas

Alim chairs the adidas Global Committee on Accelerating Diversity & Inclusion and as one of the most senior ‘out’ executives at the company, he’s driving visible support in raising awareness of LGBT+ inclusion at the senior most levels at Adidas (ADS.DE). He’s a long standing advocate for LGBT+ rights, is active within the LGBT+ community and mentors LGBT+ colleagues throughout the organization and externally.

Alim participates in numerous speaking engagements on LGBT+, D&I and has written a number of influential articles highlighting the importance of inclusion and the role we all have to play in achieving it. Alim has served as COO of the LGBT Foundation, a non-profit organization with the mission to achieve equal rights and acceptance for all members of the LGBT+ community worldwide.

52) Gemma Keenan, Head of Entity Business Risk, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets

Gemma Keenan, Head of Entity Business Risk, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets. Photo: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets

Gemma serves as deputy co-chair for Rainbow, the Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) professional network for LGBT+ colleagues and allies. Additionally, she chairs the Commercial Banking Division LGBT+ and Allies Working Group.

She regularly participates in internal speaking opportunities, including during Pride and National Coming Out Day, providing personal reflections on the community and industry. Gemma has promoted shared learnings and best practice across commercial banking businesses, particularly in ally membership growth and education. Externally, Gemma is a board trustee and treasurer for Opening Doors London, the largest UK charity providing services and support across the country to LGBT+ people over 50.

She helps to set the strategy of the organization, and membership has grown 50% over the last few years. Gemma is also LBG lead for Interbank, who provide an open and inclusive forum for LGBT+ employees from financial services and enable the sharing of best practice between LGBT+ ERGs.

53) Dinesh Bhugra, Professor Emeritus Mental Health & Cultural Diversity, Kings College London

Dinesh Bhugra, Professor Emeritus Mental Health & Cultural Diversity, Kings College London. Photo: Kings College London

Dinesh has been involved with the LGBT+ network at the Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust where he is deputy chair. He gave evidence for the decriminalization of homosexuality to the High Courts of Kenya and Singapore, and has been invited to give numerous lectures on LGBT+ mental health at the Royal Society of Medicine, American Psychiatric Association, and the Royal College of Psychiatrists, among other organisations.

Dinesh has delivered webinars on LGBT+ mental health for Indian audiences, and taught medical students and others on diversity and inclusion.

Additionally, Dinesh has raised awareness of culture, equality, diversity and inclusion at board level within the Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust. He has been invited to chair the Lancet commission on mental health of LGB people.

54) Ali Potia, Partner, McKinsey & Company

Ali Potia, Partner, McKinsey & Company. Photo: McKinsey & Company

Ali is a partner in McKinsey’s Singapore office and leads the retail practice for Southeast Asia, alongside leading GLAM, McKinsey’s LGBT+ group, in Asia, and chairing the Asia D&I Committee. Ali leads efforts on intersectional inclusion in Asia, implementing McKinsey’s ten actions towards racial equity and partnering with Access McKinsey. He has overseen a comprehensive scale-up of policies and benefits, including gender confirmation, adoption and surrogacy.

He has also been instrumental in establishing GLAM in Japan, India and Korea and launched McKinsey’s GLAM mentor program. Following successful Day of Pink and Pride Month campaigns, Asia has the highest ally participation. Ali sponsors several campus LGBT+ groups and frequently speaks at academic and corporate D&I events.

In 2019 and 2020, Ali led an Asian contingent to The Alliance, a conference of LGBT+ leaders, where he moderated the Global & Community Leadership Panel and co-leads The Alliance working group on social inclusion.

55) Richard Socarides, EVP, Chief Communications Officer, GLG

Richard Socarides, EVP, Chief Communications Officer, GLG. Photo: GLG

Richard, a long-time rights advocate in politics, government, and law, is a senior member of GLG’s (GLG) global D&I council, working to ensure that its hiring and personnel policies help advance and protect all underrepresented groups. He is the executive sponsor of GLG’s LGBT+ Diversity Network, and spearheaded virtual Pride programming in 2020 with an emphasis on intersectionality, including a speaker series featuring talks with trans advocate Geena Rocero, journalist Jonathan Capehart, and Trevor Project CEO Amit Paley.

Richard was instrumental in GLG’s participation in World Pride 2019 and its sponsorship of the largest Pride parade ever in Austin, Texas, where GLG has 700+ employees.

Richard regularly speaks on LGBT+ topics, including recently on CNN to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court's decision prohibiting workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and/or gender identity, and in two documentaries on LGBT+ issues: Apple TV+'s Visible: Out on Television, and ITVS’s Cured.

56) Noel Gavin, Senior VP, Global Head, Corporate & Institutional Learning, Northern Trust

Noel Gavin, Senior VP, Global Head, Corporate & Institutional Learning, Northern Trust. Photo: Northern Trust

Noel is the executive sponsor of Northern Trust’s (NTRS) LGBT+ resource Group, Pride Network, where he provides leadership to the Pride Committee to establish and deliver an LGBT+ inclusion strategy. Visibility of the network has grown year on year, and 10% of the Ireland headcount attended Pride in 2019 as a result.

Under Noel’s guidance, the network has implemented reverse mentoring for senior leaders, and delivered ally training, including Noel sharing his personal coming out story and experiences to all employees, bringing about greater understanding around language and allyship.

Noel has also participated in numerous forums and panel events, particularly looking at personal experience and mental health. Externally, Noel is a director of GOSHH CLG (Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health & HIV), an Irish charity whose focus is on the promotion of equality, mental health and wellbeing for all with a constructive and respectful approach to sexual orientation and gender identity.

57) Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard

Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard. Photo: Mastercard

Shamina was among the executive leaders representing MasterCard (MA) as the main sponsor of World Pride in 2019, and has actively recruited LGBT+ staff and allies across the company to join Pride activities.

She is an advisor to the LGBTQ BRG at MasterCard, where she regularly offers counsel, including mentorship to junior colleagues.

She regularly puts forward other LGBT+ staff for leadership, speaking roles, and visibility opportunities within the company, both related and unrelated to LGBT+ activities. Additionally, Shamina supported MasterCard’s efforts as a signatory to amicus briefs made to federal courts on cases that sought to secure full rights and protections for members of the LGBT+ community.

Externally, Shamina is a board member for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), where she helps the organization advance its work to secure LGBT+ rights, oppose discrimination laws and criminalize and expose hate crimes, both in the US and around the world.

58) Eugenio Pirri, Chief People and Culture Officer, Dorchester Collection

Eugenio Pirri, Chief People and Culture Officer, Dorchester Collection. Photo: Dorchester Collection

An ardent advocate for diversity and inclusion across all aspects of operation, Eugenio has pioneered several initiatives for Dorchester Collection, including the We Care philosophy — the right of every employee to feel safe and respected at all times. Under the wider umbrella of We Care, Eugenio launched the global RESPECT education initiative to wholly champion an environment where all employees feel valued and treasured.

Dedicated to celebrating individuality and the brilliance it adds to Dorchester Collection's company culture, Eugenio and his team bring diversity and inclusion to life via training, education and consistent employee recognition. With particular focus on all protected classes under the Human Rights Act, Eugenio introduced coaching, mentoring and diversity celebrations to showcase the truly inclusive environment of Dorchester Collection.

He also conducts Diversity and Inclusion workshops within the firm, working with hotels to support local charities in order to advance the company's message of inclusivity.

59) John Elliott, Chief Technology Officer, Retail, Sainsbury's

John Elliott, Chief Technology Officer - Retail, Sainsbury's. Photo: Sainsbury's

John is the most senior visible LGBT+ colleague in an organization (Sainsbury’s SBRY.L) of 180,000, and uses his platform to sponsor the LGBT+ colleague network, helping steer the strategy and execution of the UK's most active colleague network, with a presence at 45 Prides in 2019. John’s focus in 2020 has been investing in LGBT+ colleague development, including through the launch of LGBT+ mentoring circles and through a webinar on the strengths that LGBT+ colleagues can bring to diverse teams.

A passionate trans ally, John launched a Trans Pride meeting room on his tech floor at the company’s head office as a visible symbol of the company’s allyship for trans and non-binary colleagues and customers. In November, John helped Indian tech giant TCS launch their LGBT+ colleague network following the decriminalization of homosexuality.

A keynote speaker on his coming out journey, John spoke on stage at Leeds Pride and founded 1milliontransallies.org.

60) Darren Rickards, Managing Director, Head of Corporate Banking, Central Europe, Middle East & Africa, Bank of America

Darren Rickards, Managing Director, Head of Corporate Banking, Central Europe, Middle East & Africa, Bank of America. Photo: Bank of America

Darren is a high profile and active ‘out at work’ senior executive role model. He speaks openly at Bank of America (BAC) of his own experiences from 30 years in the industry, both in the UK and in the Middle and Far East, to advocate and lead by example on inclusiveness with people at all levels of the company.

He is the LGBT+ Pride Network executive committee sponsor across EMEA and is a member of the Global LGBT+ Leadership Executive Council. He has led and participated in numerous internal and external speaking engagements, including town halls and panels with organizations such as Interbank, Stonewall, Out Leadership, Tech London Advocates, the Institute of Directors and Out & Equal.

He is also initiating similar conversations in offices he visits regularly throughout the Gulf, Russia, Israel and Africa.

61) H.L. Ray, VP, Consumer Marketing Strategy, Samsung Electronics America

H.L. Ray, VP, Consumer Marketing Strategy, Samsung Electronics America. Photo: Samsung Electronics America

H.L. Ray is a business builder and brand marketer with a track record for developing transformative go-to-market strategies. At Samsung, he leads integrated strategy for content, social media, partnerships, and experiences, growing the business through authentic consumer connections. H.L. serves as executive chair of the Samsung (005930.KS) Equality Alliance, which fosters inclusivity for LGBTQ+ employees.

He established an “Inside-Out” management model to drive internal shifts, which helped land Samsung on the 2020 HRC Corporate Equality Index with a perfect score. He’s also partnered with various ERGs (Galaxy of Black Professionals) and organisations (The Trevor Project, TransLash) to create a space for intersectional voices to be heard and celebrated.

Beyond Samsung, H.L. is an angel investor and advisor with Gaingels, investing in companies with LGBTQ+ leadership including Parsley Health, Andie Swim, TomBoyX and Excision Biotherapeutics. He also sits on the board of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and Making Gay History.

62) David Isaac, Partner, Pinsent Masons

David Isaac, Partner, Pinsent Masons. Photo: Pinsent Masons

David acts as senior LGBT+ role model, is the external advocate for diversity on the firm’s global D&I group and has led on the growth of the firm's commitment to LGBT+ inclusion. In 2019, the firm were the UK’s number one employer and in the global top 10 in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index. The company continue to move the dial on inclusion by sharing learnings and best practice with clients and the wider business community.

David led many of the initiatives which resulted in this success, and the firm has now committed to new initiatives to promote greater inclusion for bisexual, non-binary and trans colleagues, including training, awareness sessions and events.

Externally, David is a Stonewall Ambassador as well as a supporter of the Human Dignity Trust and Kaleidoscope in relation to the promotion of LGBT+ rights internationally. He has recently stepped down as chair of the EHRC after a four year term.

63) Paul Camp, CEO, Treasury Services, BNY Mellon

Paul Camp, CEO, Treasury Services, BNY Mellon. Photo: BNY Mellon

Paul is CEO of BNY Mellon Treasury Services and a member of the BNY Mellon executive committee, the bank’s senior-most governing body. He also serves as the executive committee sponsor of PRISM, BNY Mellon’s LGBT+ employee and business resource group.

Paul is a visible role model who engages with individuals and teams across BNY Mellon to understand their specific concerns, and offers guidance, sponsorship and mentorship. Paul champions inclusion alongside his BNY Mellon executive committee peers to ensure that the concerns, needs and advancement of the company's diverse staff are actively discussed and acted upon.

Earlier this year, BNY Mellon’s PRISM team partnered with Vodafone and Out & Equal Workplace on a panel discussion about bridging communities. The engagement addressed the vital importance of diversity, equality & inclusion within both the workplace and our personal lives.

It explored how to be resilient, what it means to be an ally, and how to stay engaged and supportive of the LBGQ+ community within a virtual setting.

64) Allia McLeod, Head of Brand Relations & Content Development, Verizon Media

Allia McLeod, Head of Brand Relations & Content Development, Verizon Media. Photo: Verizon Media

Allia is the Global Events Chair for Prism of Verizon (VZ), and a co-chair of the group’s Toronto chapter. Through her various roles within Verizon Media, Allia has consulted on strategic plans that are anchored around community and culture.

She has led partnerships with organizations to help educate colleagues on gender, sexuality, allyship and LGBT+ history through a Canadian lens, and facilitated workshops, and safe-space roundtables around issues facing the community.

Currently, Allia is developing a mentorship program for LGBT+ youth focused on career development.

These initiatives have enriched company culture and driven organizational changes, such as pronouns added to email signatures, gender neutral washrooms, inclusive reporting focus groups, and revisions to language around parental leave programs. Externally, Allia is a Programmer for the Inside Out Film Festival, having previously served on the marketing advisory board, as well as spearheading their Black programming initiatives.

65) Doug Jensen, SVP, Go-to-Market Analytics & Activation and Learning COE, Estee Lauder Companies

Doug Jensen, SVP, Go-to-Market Analytics & Activation and Learning COE, Estee Lauder Companies. Photo: Estee Lauder Companies

Doug is an executive sponsor of Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) ERG for LGBT+ associates, ‘wELCome’, and a member of ELC’s Diversity Council, chaired by the CEO. Since 2014, Doug has led ELC’s perfect score on the HRC Corporate Equality Index.

Under his guidance, ELC have offered parity benefits in health and retirement for same sex married couples and domestic partner. Doug has led ELC to prominent corporate presence at NYC Pride since 2017, including overall sponsorship and parade contingent. He has advised and presented to the CEO and ten ELC brand teams on the size and opportunity of the men's makeup and beauty market, and advised ELC brand teams on consumer segmentation for innovation and existing portfolio opportunities.

Externally, Doug regularly speaks on advertising and marketing to LGBT+ customers in the beauty industry, including at ROMBA 2019 and 2020.

66) Ian Adams, Director of Membership and Stakeholder Engagement, NHS Resolution

Ian Adams, Director of Membership and Stakeholder Engagement, NHS Resolution. Photo: NHS Resolution

Through talking candidly about his own lived experiences, Ian has helped NHS Resolution to develop a new equality, diversity and inclusion strategy in 2020.

He wrote in the staff newsletter about parallels experienced by the LGBT+ community when responding to police brutality in New York during the Stonewall riots in June 1969 and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, encouraging staff to consider the common discrimination faced by minority groups and the need for people to stand together against discrimination and violence.

Ian regularly speaks on panels about LGBT+ topics, including at the Supporting LGBT Workers conference and the Tackling Hate Crime conference, and often appears in print media. Ian is also the LGBT+ Lead Member for Westminster City Council, through which he founded Soho Angels, a group of volunteers who receive training from the LGBT Foundation to improve safety on the streets of Soho.

67) Jay Lin, CEO, Portico Media

Jay Lin, CEO, Portico Media. Photo: Portico Media

As CEO of Portico Media and an openly gay person, Jay has dedicated the last few years to implementing LGBT+ activism within the company's business plan. Portico’s LGBT+ focused streaming platform, GagaOOLala, launched globally in May, 2020, bringing queer Asian stories to the rest of the world. In 2019, Jay’s team launched GOL STUDIOS, an in-house production hub. Since then, GOL STUDIOS has commissioned around 30 LGBTQ+ titles, including features, shorts, and series, giving voice to underrepresented creators in countries around Asia.

In November 2019, Portico organized the first edition of GOL SUMMIT, the largest conference about LGBT+ filmmaking in Asia where regional experts in different areas of the film production process shared their insights and experiences while working on queer projects, with a digital version taking place in 2020.

Externally, Jay is a founding member of the Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan, and a board member of the Rainbow Coalition.

68) Julien Haye, Global Head of Non Financial Risk, Fidelity International

Julien Haye, Global Head of Non Financial Risk, Fidelity International. Photo: Fidelity International

As global LGBT+ lead, Julien has led Fidelity International’s LGBT+ inclusion transformation over the past three years, engaging with the firm’s executives on LGBT+ inclusion. As a result, Fidelity International was the first ever asset manager to be recognised as a global inclusive employer through the 2020 Stonewall Global Equality Index.

Julien mentors LGBT+ talent across the firm, established Fidelity’s global LGBT+ inclusion standards, and supported the Stonewall-led initiative in the UK on trans inclusion. He has been instrumental in enhancing employee benefits, established an LGBT+ client roadmap, and established LGBT+/D&I standards across third party suppliers, in addition to launching a global LGBT+ ally network.

Julien is a regular panel speaker on LGBT+ topics, and has presented at InterInvest’s monthly breakfast meeting on setting up a global LGBT+ Network in front of 20 firms. He is also a Role Model and Ambassador for LGBT Great.

69) Olfert de Wit, Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Singapore

Olfert de Wit, Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Singapore. Photo: HSBC Singapore

Olfert is executive sponsor of the HSBC (HSBA.L) Singapore Pride Network, which has significantly stepped-up its activity level over the past two years to ensure a truly inclusive working environment is created.

Activities include the #togetherwethrive Pledge Drive, where colleagues pledged to strengthen an LGBT+ inclusive workplace, a D&I fair, multiple ally trainings to mark IDAHOBIT day and HSBC's 24 hours of Pride, a fire-side chat on coming out in Asia, and frequent social activities.

Last year, HSBC participated for the first time in Singapore's PinkFest, a two-week long series of activities to celebrate D&I, and in ProudSpaces, a career fair for companies committed to safe and inclusive workplaces. Olfert is also an executive supporter of HSBC India and Sri Lanka Pride Networks. As such, he was the keynote speaker at the last NASSCOM D&I Summit in Bangalore and the RISE LGBTQ+ Job Fair and Conference in Delhi.

70) Eliezer Silveira Filho, Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Innovation Roost - NVH Studios

Eliezer Silveira Filho, Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Innovation, Roost - NVH Studios. Photo: Roost

Roost is an IT company at the beginning of its D&I journey, and NVH Studios is a global luxury brand company with a lot of progress on D&I strategy, with brands focussed on a social mission. Eliezer is working to achieve ESG goals, preparing these companies to impact more on the world.

Eliezer speaks at numerous events on D&I topics, including the Out & Equal Global Summit 2018, the IT Forum 2018 and 2019, and LiveU 2020. Additionally, Eliezer has appeared in print media including Época, Veja, Estadão, CBN, and Yahoo.

He also regularly lectures on D&I at universities in São Paulo. Externally, Eliezer is leads dialogues at GAMES, a project to increase access to the job market through mentoring for trans people, inclusive leadership training, and partnerships with companies focused on employability. The overall goal is to enhance the inclusion and belonging of LGBT+ people, not only in the corporate market but in society in general.

71) Tony Wood, Partner and UK & Ireland Regional Leader, Mercer Marsh Benefits & UK Career Leader, Mercer Limited (UK)

Tony Wood, Partner and UK & Ireland Regional Leader, Mercer Marsh Benefits & UK Career Leader, Mercer Limited (UK). Photo: Mercer Limited (UK)

Tony has served as the executive sponsor for Mercer’s (MERC) UK Pride Group for the past five years, during which time the network has increased to over 300 people. The business resource group (BRG) has created a community that participates in a program of monthly events as well as weekly drinks, which has been particularly important during lockdown.

Across 2019 and 2020, Tony and the network helped Mercer implement trans healthcare benefits, gender neutral language and explicit LGBT+ examples in all policies, gender neutral toilets, dual photo ID cards, pronouns in email signatures and a graduate recruitment LGBT+ support program.

The group has achieved high attendance at Pride parades, and acknowledgement from senior leadership as being the most active BRG. Tony regularly gets speaking engagements on LGBT+ topics, including at a joint event with the Human Dignity Trust this year as part of a global Pride event, and at a European Pride event on better allyship.

72) Robert R. Nuzzo, Chief Operating Officer, Fundamental Equity Investing Americas, Blackrock

Robert R. Nuzzo, Chief Operating Officer, Fundamental Equity Investing Americas, Blackrock. Photo: Blackrock

Robert is the COO, Equities Investments and is responsible for managing day-to-day operations. Previously, he spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs building new businesses and restructure existing ones.

His functions spanned across operations, sales, client relationship management and HR. One notable position was his role in leading the firm's expansion across Latin America, headquartered in Brazil. In addition to serving as an Inclusion Lead at Blackrock (BLK), Robert leads the philanthropy pillar of the OUT affinity group. As a leader, he mentors professionals in/out of Blackrock and regularly participates in speaking engagements. Outside work, Robert is a board member of: Make-A-Wish Metro NY and Help Us Adopt.

Beyond these, he is focused on supporting LGBTQ youth, homelessness and climate change. He also supports the Trinity Place shelter, Covenant house, Breaktime Boston and others. He received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University. Robert was born in Brooklyn and currently resides in the Union Square neighborhood of Manhattan with his husband, Leif.

73) Mark T. Baker, Senior Vice-President, Public Policy & Gov't Affairs, Warner Music Group

Mark T. Baker, Senior Vice-President, Public Policy & Gov't Affairs, Warner Music Group. Photo: Warner Music Group

Mark works to develop public policies globally to support WMG’s (WMG) artists, songwriters, and people. He spearheaded the organization of LGBT+ resource groups and contributed to WMG’s National Virtual Pride event. Mark led WMG’s participation in the HRC Corporate Equality Index, including driving policy changes to achieve a perfect score.

He helped draft and drove the adoption of a new, transgender restroom policy including changing signage on restrooms across the United States, a policy which is now being rolled out in the UK. He led WMG's participation in business coalitions supporting legislative change at the US Congress and publicly opposing anti-LGBT+ legislation before the Tennessee State legislature.

He was appointed to the board of a new $100m social justice fund founded by WMG and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Mark is a Federal Club member of HRC and a Victory Cabinet member of the LGBT Victory Fund.

74) Catherine Vaughan, Partner, Global Financial Crime Leader, EY

Catherine Vaughan, Partner, Global Financial Crime Leader, EY. Photo: EY

Catherine is Ireland Partner Sponsor for Unity at EY, in addition to being EMEIA Area Partner Sponsor, and Global Partner Steering Committee member. She and her team have implemented numerous training programs, an IDAHOT webcast, with a supporting art auction, and Pride-related web sessions on LGBT+ parenting and trans inclusion. As a visible role model within EY Ireland, Catherine is often approached for individual support and from a business perspective, looking to learn from and replicate the successes of Unity in Ireland.

Together with D&I and business leadership Catherine is now working with colleagues in other parts of EMEIA to help raise the understanding of LGBT+ inclusion and to grow the visibility and contribution of Unity throughout EMEIA.

Catherine regularly speaks at client events to promote LGBT+ inclusion in Ireland. She also sponsors pro-bono professional engagements with LGBT+ organizations in Ireland.

75) John Clifford, Partner, Head of Business Law/M&A Group, McMillan

John Clifford, Partner, Head of Business Law/M&A Group, McMillan. Photo: McMillan

John was a founding member of McMillan's Inclusion and Diversity Committee and was co-chair of the Committee for four years, until 2020. Under his leadership, the firm undertook diversity and inclusion surveys of all firm members, the learning from which was used to better D&I awareness, training, programming, and events.

John’s committee led the development of a policy and guidelines for supporting and accommodating the special needs of our transgender employees. He was the catalyst for the founding of Fierté McMillan Pride, the firm's affinity group for LGBT+ lawyers.

With the support of friends and colleagues, John founded and leads exeQutive, with a mission to promote, support and strengthen the careers and businesses of Toronto-based LGBT+ executives, professionals and business and community leaders. exeQutive does this by hosting networking events featuring speakers and discussion about LGBT-focused professional development topics, which have continued virtually in 2020 because of COVID-19.

76) Omar Alaniz, Partner, Reed Smith

Omar Alaniz, Partner, Reed Smith. Photo: Reed Smith

Having joined Reed Smith a few short months ago, Omar has joined the firm’s LGBT+ group, PRISM, and brings best practice from his previous position as deputy chair of Baker Botts’ LGBT+ group. As deputy chair, Omar was involved in a number of D&I initiatives specific to LGBT+ efforts, from leading Baker Botts' presence at the Lavender Law Conference to increasing recruitment and mentoring efforts of LGBT+ lawyers.

He serves on frequent panels at law schools speaking to LGBT+ law student groups on a variety of topics, including career path, interview tips, and best practices for law firm associates. Omar is an attorney advisor for the Southern Methodist University Law School's Outlaw group. He is also a mentor to LGBT+ professionals globally through Mentorloop.

77) Louise Ah-Wong, Senior Partner, Digital Transformation, Agilisys

Louise Ah-Wong, Senior Partner - Digital Transformation, Agilisys. Photo: Agilisys

Louise is Chair of the Agilisys Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Committee, and a member of the following networks at Agilisys: LGBTQ+, BAME, Women’s Empowerment network and the Disability Network. The D&I Committee, which Louise established, is the mechanism for continued investment into D&I activities and for ensuring that the company’s various affinity networks are regularly engaged in the company strategy, policy reviews and change initiatives.

Louise supports, promotes and mentors diverse talent within the business and across her clients, and regularly contributes to blogs on D&I issues, in addition to encouraging others to come forward and write about their own experiences.

Externally, Louise is a member of the Blenheim Chalcot D&I Committee, and regularly supports International Women’s Day events, BAME networks and forums that focus on attracting and retaining more Diversity in Tech including Lesbians in Tech, the Microsoft Tech Charter, and TECHUK D&I events.

78) Patrick Mispagel, MD, Sustainable Finance, Moody's ESG Solutions

Patrick Mispagel, MD - Sustainable Finance, Moody's ESG Solutions. Photo: Moody's

Over 18 years, Patrick has been a visible out leader and driving force in Moody’s (MCO) D&I initiatives. Patrick serves on Moody’s EMEA LGBTA Employee Resource Group steering committee and as a D&I Ambassador. He also co-founded the firm’s Asia Pacific LGBTA ERG. Patrick has hosted and participated in numerous events, including Moody’s Global AIDS Day Red Run team and an external recruitment webcast for LGBT+ professionals.

He co-presented the inaugural LGBT+ ERG session at Moody’s new Lithuania office, made remarks at an event on Intersectionality from the Bisexual Perspective, and frequently shares his personal story on various internal channels.

Externally, Patrick hosted a holiday tea for Albert Kennedy Trust clients, and actively represents Moody's in grant-making panels with The Fore. He is also trustee and treasurer for The Josephine & Jack Project, which provides education and support on relationships and well-being, including sexuality, for individuals with learning disabilities.

79) Hayley Sudbury, Founder & CEO, WERKIN

Hayley Sudbury, Founder & CEO, WERKIN. Photo: WERKIN

As founder and CEO, Hayley ensures WERKIN actively hires LGBT+ staff, with every shortlist needing at least one LGBT+ candidate. During world pride in New York 2019 all London based LGBT+ team members were flown to NYC to participate in the event with the US based team. This year all global Pride events were hosted virtually.

Hayley personally offers mentoring sessions to all WERKIN LGBT+ staff and ensures that they have at least one industry LGBT+ mentor to help them learn and grow. Hayley regularly speaks on D&I topics as an LGBT+ CEO, and has received numerous awards for her work to create an inclusive space.

In April 2020, Hayley made the decision to open up the WERKIN platform free of charge for individuals globally to find a buddy from a shared lived experience to help guide them through unprecedented times of life and work due to the pandemic.

80) Ronnie West, Chief People Officer, IHS Markit

Ronnie West, Chief People Officer, IHS Markit. Photo: IHS Markit

As Chief People Officer at IHS Markit, Ronnie has been instrumental in leading the company’s I&D agenda. He publicly supported efforts in signing onto a legal brief to the US Supreme Court, advocating protection of all employees against discrimination, and signed Stonewall’s letter to the UK government declaring trans rights are human rights.

He led the search for IHS Markit’s first chief diversity officer, has implemented numerous inclusive policies (including guidelines for gender transition and an LGBT+ language glossary) and launched an inclusion training program with modules on gender identity and preventing trans discrimination.

As a visible leader, Ronnie has sponsored training events such as ‘LGBT+ experiences in Asia’, ‘Faith and LGBT+ identities’, and championed the shift from unconscious bias to conscious inclusion. Externally, Ronnie is a member of the INvolve SteerCo, the Willis Tower Watson Thinking Ahead Group, and is nominee for the HR People & Strategy Board.

81) Christopher Nurko, Chief Innovation Officer, Interbrand Group

Christopher Nurko, Chief Innovation Officer, Interbrand Group. Photo: Interbrand Group

Christopher is a co-founder and executive co-sponsor of Interbrand Group’s Global DEI Board, Millennial Board co-sponsor of the Global Horizon Board, and executive leadership sponsor and member of the Interbrand LGBTQ Allies Group.

Since 2015, Christopher has worked with NYC Pride and Heritage of Pride to create the brand and strategy for Stonewall 50, and subsequently was on the committee for Interbrand’s participation within Omnicom World Pride/Stonewall 50 NYC world pride event. Christopher has co-led two key structural initiatives at Interbrand Group: the founding of a global DEI board made up of representation from nine offices worldwide; and the creation of an LGBTQ+ Allies Group aligned across both Interbrand and C Space.

He is a leading consultant on the subject of brand ethics: from purpose to performance. He is a regular speaker for clients on LGBTQ+ topics, including over 50 of the top global Fortune 500 companies.

82) Nassib Abou-Khalil, Chief Legal Officer, Nokia

Nassib Abou-Khalil, Chief Legal Officer, Nokia. Photo: Nokia

Nassib launched the Nokia (NOKIA.HE) OUT Leaders Program in 2019, with a focus on promoting LGBT+ leadership visibility and allyship, and developing LGBT+ leadership and talent at Nokia. It includes networking and speaker opportunities with senior executives from partners, customers, international recruitment firms, and suppliers.

An expanded program launched in September 2020, focused more on development, and empowerment of LGBT+ talent and leadership to succeed at Nokia, and on further external outreach. Nassib is also the executive sponsor of EQUAL!, Nokia’s LGBT+ ERG, and worked to acquire CEO and group-level support for Nokia to sign the UN LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business in 2018.

Additionally, Nassib’s team have partnered with Diversity Lab, an incubator for innovative solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, through which Nokia is promoting the Mansfield Rule in its global Legal and Compliance department, to increase representation of diverse lawyers in leadership.

83) Christopher Kenna, CEO & Founder, Brand Advance

Christopher Kenna, CEO & Founder, Brand Advance. Photo: Brand Advance

As an LGBT+ founder and CEO, Christopher has embedded inclusion in the fabric of his business, with strong representation of gender, including transgender race, religion and disability. 22% of the global team identify as LGBT+. Christopher has spoken on around 40 LGBT+ panels over the last two years, plus made appearances on TV, radio and podcasts, all with the aim of furthering representation of LGBT+ people in media and advertising.

He is a director of the board of Outvertising, a media and advertising lobbying group, and sits on the board of the WFA and the Conscious Inclusion Network (CAN). Brand Advance funded Diversity Live during lock-down, giving a platform for more than 20 LGBT+ speakers globally that was viewed live by 120,000 people.

Additionally, Christopher mentors queer people of color either looking to enter or progress within the media and advertising sectors.

84) Adam Stanley, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Cushman & Wakefield

Adam Stanley, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Cushman & Wakefield. Photo: Cushman & Wakefield.

Adam helped to create UNITY, Cushman & Wakefield’s LGBT+ employee network, and has served as their executive sponsor since the beginning. He also shepherded the firm through their first submission to the HRC Corporate Equality Index where they received a perfect score.

He works with HR, legal and business teams to implement and adjust inclusive policies, and is now part of the Equality Board, driving the hiring of a new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. He is a visible out senior leader both internally and externally, and has received numerous accolades for his work in inclusion. Externally, Adam is a major financial supporter at the leadership level of the Human Rights Campaign.

85) Luiz Felipe Centeno Ferraz, Partner, Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr e Quiroga Advogados

Luiz Felipe Centeno Ferraz, Partner, Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr e Quiroga Advogados. Photo: Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr e Quiroga Advogados

As a senior member of #mfriendly, Luiz Felipe extended the network’s reach to the firm’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, promoting the coverage of the program to all Mattos Filho offices beyond the headquarters.

The success of #mfriendly in other branches brought more members to the group's committee and allowed the expansion of its initiatives to those cities. Activities included awareness raising talks and collective mentoring meetings. Since the expansion of #mfriendly, the firm’s HR department have reported that colleagues feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work due to the firm’s inclusive environment.

Luiz Felipe regularly participates in #mfriendly events, and leads monthly meetings to discuss LGBT+ challenges, anxieties and successes through personal testimonials. He represents #mfriendly and the firm at LGBT+ events, such as the LGBT+ Business and Rights Forum, and the Out & Equal Brazil Executive Forum.

86) Tim Thompson, Senior Vice-President, Business Transformation, TD Asset Management, TD Bank Group

Tim Thompson, Senior Vice-President, Business Transformation, TD Asset Management, TD Bank Group. Photo: TD Bank Group

Tim is a member of TD’s (TD-PFG.TO) Inclusion and Diversity Leadership Council, comprised of the most senior executives in the bank leading the strategic direction of the organization’s D&I efforts. Tim is also chair of TD’s LGBTQ2+ Executive Steering Committee, leading the bank’s strategic direction to drive inclusion forward for LGBTQ2+ colleagues, customers, and communities.

While Pride festivals were cancelled around the globe in 2020, Tim drove more than 10 enterprise-wide virtual initiatives for LGBTQ2+ employees and allies to connect as a community and continue their learning journey, including highlighting experiences of Black LGBTQ2+ community members, with more than 7,000 employees participating from around the world.

Under Tim's leadership, a proprietary training program on gender identity and expression was launched as required training for all employees across North America. Tim has driven sponsorship of World Pride in New York, speaks at LGBTQ2+ student association events, and mentors LGBTQ2+ young professionals.

87) Lisa Wainwright, CEO, Sport and Recreation Alliance

Lisa Wainwright, CEO, Sport and Recreation Alliance. Photo: Sport and Recreation Alliance

Lisa chairs the Sport and Recreation Alliance Equality Steering Group, and has developed a series of training sessions for the staff body to raise awareness and build greater understanding of equality issues. This year, Lisa instigated a new management development training program, ‘Breaking Boundaries’, with equality as a key theme.

Additionally, Lisa has delivered a training program on the power of vulnerability for managers. Externally, she has served as a speaker and panel member of the IOD Empowering Women Convention 2019. She has lectured at the University of Bedfordshire and Nottingham Trent University Business School on authentic leadership and D&I, and spoke at a joint webinar with Pride Sports on 'Diversity in the Boardroom’ as part of Pride Month.

Lisa has also featured in an interview with Sky regarding her experience of being an out lesbian mum in director and executive roles in the sport and leisure sector.

88) Frank Chen, Managing Director, Head of Taiwan Investment Banking, Goldman Sachs

Frank Chen, Managing Director, Head of Taiwan Investment Banking, Goldman Sachs. Photo: Goldman Sachs

Frank is the executive sponsor of Goldman Sachs' Taiwan Diversity Network. In 2019, he led a petition within Goldman Sachs’ Taipei office for Taiwan's marriage equality referendum, with more than 80% colleagues signed up within two days.

After Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage, he shared his story as an openly gay professional on the company’s internal careers blog in an article titled ‘Being True to Yourself is Good for Business,’ which inspired people within the firm to reach out for advice.

He was featured in Goldman Sachs' National Coming Out Day global video campaign, with the goal to encourage more closeted LGBTQ+ members to take the first step in bringing their whole selves to work. Over the past two years, Frank has raised awareness, both in Taipei office and globally, for local NGO Equal Love, leading to donations from colleagues across the globe.

89) Penny Catterick, Supply Chain Director, Procurement (2016 to Apr 2020), Irving Shipbuilding

Penny Catterick Supply Chain Director, Procurement (2016 to Apr 2020), Irving Shipbuilding. Photo: Irving Shipbuilding

As the first transgender director in the Canadian engineering industry, Penny has acted as a role model and representative across Irving Shipyard’s operation. In 2019, she spoke with around 1,000 employees in the business to share with them what it’s like to be a transgender person. As part of that activity she was invited to talk on CBC Radio: Soul Sisters Conversations and was recently invited onto Rotary International to promote her story and talk about the journey a transgender person goes through.

For people in the business community and in wider society, Penny released her YouTube channel, ‘Penchant Social’, which is designed to help 44,000+ transgender women to love being their authentic selves. She has taken her strength and confidence to leave the corporate world and establish two online businesses and influence the Scottish Gender Identify Service.

90) Ilse van Gasteren, Partner, Clifford Chance

Ilse van Gasteren, Partner, Clifford Chance. Photo: Clifford Chance

Ilse is chair of the Clifford Chance Amsterdam Inclusion Committee, which includes Arcus Amsterdam, the firm’s LGBT+ employee network.

She is an active member of the Global Arcus Group, and last year helped to organize and promote internally and externally the annual Arcus Pride art exhibition and client event with the theme ‘Millions of Moments of Pride’.

She regularly participates in speaking engagements, including delivering the opening speech of the Out Leadership Salon hosted at Clifford Chance’s London office, and serving as a speaker at Clifford Chance ACCEPT, organized in collaboration with National Student Pride and myGwork, aimed exclusively at LGBT+ students considering a career in the City.

91) Jordan Barry, Chief People Officer, MIB

Jordan Barry, Chief People Officer, MIB. Photo: MIB

Jordan has received wide acclaim for driving a progressive D&I agenda that has transformed MIB, making it an employer of choice. Its Glassdoor rating and engagement scores are now two of the highest in Financial Services.

As founder and executive sponsor of MIB’s first ever LGBT+ network, Beyond Pride, Jordan led the charge on Stonewall’s joint action for trans equality. In the wake of Black Lives Matter, he co-founded MIB’s REACH network (Race, Ethnicity and Cultural Heritage), helping the content from employees receive thousands of hits on social media.

Following his commitment to the Women in Finance Charter, 45% of senior roles are now held by women. Jordan’s launch and gamification of new company values during lockdown has been celebrated as one of the most game-changing culture transformations in industry. It is now the basis of case studies for leading institutions. In acknowledgement of his contribution to D&I, Jordan has been nominated by HRO Today for the 2020 HRD of the Year Award EMEA.

92) Craig Beaumont, Chief of External Affairs, Federation of Small Businesses

Craig Beaumont, Chief of External Affairs, Federation of Small Businesses. Photo: Federation of Small Businesses

At the Federation of Small Businesses, Craig set up an LGBT+ Project Group of key staffers across the organization to look after LGBT+ issues, with a focus on celebrating LGBT+ entrepreneurship and raising visibility across the UK’s 5.8 million small businesses.

In 2019, he helped support LGBT+ roundtables and worked with Stonewall on new potential resources to help small employers with LGBT+ issues. Together with an LGBT+ ally, he also helped set up a new 'FSB LGBT+' allies scheme, where an FSB pride pin-badge was designed and provided to all staffers who signed up to a set of principles to support their LGBT+ colleagues. Staff now wear the badge to signal their support for the principles, such as calling out homophobic behavior and educating colleagues.

This year, Craig created a campaign to celebrate LGBT+ entrepreneurs who have adapted for COVID, with online videos from each of them telling their story.

93) Nelson Koutaka Miyake, Director of Assets, Liabilities and Capital Management, Mexico and LAM, HSBC Mexico

Nelson Koutaka Miyake, Director of Assets, Liabilities and Capital Management, Mexico and LAM, HSBC Mexico. Photo: HSBC Mexico

Nelson has been an active and influential member of the LGBT+ group at HSBC Mexico since 2017 and visibly advocates for diversity and inclusion values by setting up an effective, inclusive corporate environment for the LGBT+ community.

Nelson has participated in a panel event at HSBC Mexico discussing the implications of being LGBT+ on professional life, which had one of the highest levels of engagement of events during HSBC Mexico’s LGBT+ week.

He shared his experiences working across geographies including Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and the UK, highlighting the cultural, legal and personal challenges and how HSBC steered his career even under difficult situations.

94) Arlene McDermott, Portfolio Director, London Stock Exchange Group

Arlene McDermott, Portfolio Director, London Stock Exchange Group. Photo: London Stock Exchange Group

Arlene is co-chair of Proud, the LGBT+ network at London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L), and sets objectives for the network that support LSEG's commitment to a culture where colleagues can be their true selves at work. The network has had a huge impact on LSEG, enjoying support from the most senior levels of the organisation.

Arlene has participated in numerous panels, including for myGwork and for Lesbian Visibility Week. She has also been listed on the Pride Power List 2020, Global Diversity List 2020 and the Visible Lesbian 100 list 2020. Proud has been shortlisted for the DIVA network of the year award and was also shortlisted for the Women in Finance Diversity Initiative of the Year award.

Proud has raised funds for akt, a charity for young people excluded from home as a result of coming out, and supported the launch of Pride in the City’s 2020 programme with a market close ceremony at London Stock Exchange.

95) Baoli Ma, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlueCity

Baoli Ma, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlueCity. Photo: BlueCity

Baoli leads BlueCity (BLCT), a social network and wellbeing company providing services for the LGBT+ community.

As CEO, he has initiated many programs with the administration and human resources departments to build a truly inclusive culture internally, including introducing gender neutral toilets, applying the marriage leave policy to same-sex couples although gay marriage is not yet recognized by law on the Chinese mainland, recognizing overseas marriages and self-initiated marriages, and introducing a three-month parental leave policy for same-sex couples.

BlueCity made history this year when it became the world's first publicly-traded LBGT+-focused social network when it listed on NASDAQ in July.

The IPO was not only a milestone for the company, but also, Baoli believes, something remarkable for the global LGBT+ community his company proudly represents.

96) Bryan Lip, Global Head of Partnerships, Business & Corporate Development, Houzz

Bryan Lip, Global Head of Partnerships, Business & Corporate Development, Houzz. Photo: Houzz

Bryan is an active advocate sponsoring an inclusive environment within his organization, and is part of the Houzz Proud team which manages LGBT+ outreach and consults with the company executives and organization on LGBT+ activities.

He was recently featured in a Houzzer profile on what being an LGBT+ mixed race leader means to him. Additionally, Bryan is a mentor for StartOut in San Francisco, which supports the LGBT+ startup community, and previous to Houzz was part of the Expedia GUIDE (LGBT+ group) executive leadership team, driving participation in London and Seattle pride.

97) Lauren McCallum, Head of European Production, Scanline VFX

Lauren McCallum, Head of European Production, Scanline VFX. Photo: Scanline VFX

Lauren works as a diversity and inclusion specialist for visual effects across film, episodic, VR and games. With a certification as a Mental Health First Aider and ten years leadership experience, Lauren has built award-winning teams at Technicolor's MPC Film and Mill Film and is currently heading up production for Scanline VFX's European studios in Munich, Stuttgart and London. In 2019, Lauren received Start Proud's Technology Leader to be Proud Of Award which recognizes LGBTQIA+ leaders creating diverse and inclusive teams in Canada.

In addition to her day job Lauren, is a committed mentor, moderator and contributor to Access VFX, Women in Animation and Lesbians Who Tech and speaks regularly at SIGGRAPH's Diversity and Inclusion Summit.

98) Cynthia Fortlage, Founder & CEO, CAF Services

Cynthia Fortlage, Founder & CEO, CAF Services. Photo: CAF Services

Having previously served as CIO of GHY, where she was the only executive to identify as non-cisgender, Cynthia now mentors others through her coaching and consulting startup. She regularly participates in high-profile speaking engagements globally, including in Tel Aviv, New York, and throughout Canada, and often appears in TV, radio, blogs, webinars and print media as an advocate for trans inclusion. Until recently, Cynthia was board president of the Rainbow Resource Centre, and board chair of Women’s March Canada.

99) Dave Marsey, President, Global Google Client Lead, Essence Global

Dave Marsey, President, Global Google Client Lead, Essence Global. Photo: Essence Global

In addition to serving as President, Global Google Client Lead, Dave is executive sponsor for Pride@Essence, and ally to Womxn@Essence, and executive sponsor for Essence's participation in WPP’s Safe Room for Black Women leadership pilot. He’s a sought-after mentor from colleagues globally for his ability to unlock individual strengths.

In his work with Pride@Essence, Dave supports the group's regional leaders, speaks on panels, and helps to amplify the group’s work globally. In December 2019, Dave participated in a panel discussion with Pride@Essence in London focused on the differences between being LGBTQ+ in America and Europe. In July 2020, he was asked to co-host a panel discussion on D&I for Essence's 2,000+ global employees, where he candidly shared his personal story as a gay man and a recovering alcoholic in an industry filled with cocktails.

Dave’s recovery wasn’t widely known and his honesty and vulnerability generated several candid conversations.

100) Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group

Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. Photo: The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group

Keshav is executive director of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, a luxury hotel chain which promotes D&I with a specific focus on LGBT+ inclusion. The group has been case studied for numerous white papers and has won multiple awards for its inclusive practices. The group’s night club is a leader in providing safe spaces for members of the LGBT+ community, and under Keshav’s guidance, the group have launched children’s books on LGBT+ inclusion.

They have also initiated a fully funded scholarship program for LGBT+ students for a diploma course in food production. Externally, Keshav co-chairs the D&I Committee at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The Committee was launched due to the initiatives taken by Keshav’s team in bringing the LGBT+ community into the mainstream.