What Is InvoCare Limited's (ASX:IVC) Share Price Doing?

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC), which is in the consumer services business, and is based in Australia, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on InvoCare’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in InvoCare?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.16x is currently well-above the industry average of 13.18x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, InvoCare’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from InvoCare?

ASX:IVC Past and Future Earnings April 13th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. InvoCare’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IVC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IVC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IVC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IVC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on InvoCare. You can find everything you need to know about InvoCare in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in InvoCare, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

