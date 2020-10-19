[INVNT GROUP]™ And World Air League® Partner On World-First Cultural, Sports And Entertainment Event, World Sky Race®

Sustainably focused race will be televised, streamed, socialised, experienced live, and is expected to be on the magnitude of the Olympics

View photos The World Sky Race will launch in London in September 2023 and culminate in Paris in May 2024. More





The World Sky Race will launch in London in September 2023 and culminate in Paris in May 2024.

View photos Don R Hartsell , Commissioner and Managing Director, World Air League. More





Don R Hartsell , Commissioner and Managing Director, World Air League.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ has entered into a strategic partnership with World Air League to launch World Sky Race, a world-first international race of airships for consumers, brands and countries that will fly over a live audience of more than two billion.



Launching in London in September 2023 and culminating in Paris in May 2024, the triennial World Sky Race will see up to 20 airships – which use 75% less fuel than aeroplanes and do not require roads, harbours, railroads or runways – embark on an around-the-world expedition, landing at 17 iconic destination cities along the way.

The race will commence with an opening ceremony in London, followed by fly-overs and stops in Berlin, Rome, Cairo, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, New Delhi and Mumbai, Burma, Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New York, and finally, Paris.

Educational and VIP hospitality events will be held in each of these locations, where revellers will be immersed in race fun and festivities, meet the race teams, and more. In Paris, the final grand stage for centering the world’s attention, the event will culminate with a triumphful celebratory closing ceremony, where the historic winning airship team with the fastest cumulative time will be awarded a $5 million cash prize.

[INVNT GROUP] is working with World Air League to raise awareness and build custom sponsor partnerships for the race. Its four brands – Folk Hero, Meaning, HEVĒ and INVNT are providing a combination of strategy, content, logistics and production support.

Don R Hartsell , Commissioner and Managing Director, World Air League said: "The World Sky Race is a race for the planet. It is a race for humanity. The Race will bring fans from all over the world together to engage in socially connected cultural, sporting and entertainment experiences unlike any other. Moving beyond the global distress of today that has changed and locked down lives everywhere, the World Sky Race will give people around the world a reason to go outside and LOOK-UP!

Story continues