Who is invited to the Queen’s funeral and who is confirmed to attend?

Rachael Davies and Lowenna Waters
·2 min read
The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin proceeded through Edinburgh on Monday September 12, marking the first leg of the journey down south for the funeral arrangements.

King Charles and the Queen Consort are already in London, along with other senior royals such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

All the royal family will be in attendance at the Queen’s funeral, paying their respects not just to their monarch but to their mother, grandmother and relative.

Scheduled for September 19, a number of other key figures will also be in attendance, including national leaders from around the world.

Here’s a look at the expected guest list, as well as who has confirmed their attendance so far.

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?

Both Prime Minister Liz Truss and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer are expected to be present for the funeral.

US president Joe Biden has confirmed that he will attend the funeral when asked by reporters in Ohio. He said: “I don’t know what the details are yet but I will be going.”

Other important global figures expected to attend include New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro are also set to attend, reports The Independent.

Spain’s King Felipe and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito are among royals that are reportedly planning to fly to the UK for the funeral.

French President Emmanuel Macron has already travelled to the British embassy in Paris to pay his respects and will also attend the funeral, after giving a heartwarming tribute to the Queen upon hearing the news of her death.

“She held a special status in France and a special place in the hearts of the French people,” he said “The Queen of 16 kingdoms loved France, which loved her back.”

The Queen’s grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, Peter Philips and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will also be present at the ceremony, reports The Independent.

Her cousins will likely be there, including the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

Members of the royal families of Spain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands will all also make an appearance.

In addition, the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting and her closest staff will likely be there.

