'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer made a bold call on the Nasdaq late last month — and even Elon Musk responded. 3 ways to bet on that conviction

The Nasdaq Composite is one of the most followed stock market indices in America. It’s also a volatile one, having tumbled 33% in 2022.

But in 2023, it’s making a comeback. We are three months into the year, and the Nasdaq Composite has already surged 16%.

Don't miss

You could be the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods and CVS (and collect fat grocery store-anchored income on a quarterly basis)

UBS says 61% of millionaire collectors allocate up to 30% of their overall portfolio to this exclusive asset class

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

CNBC’s Jim Cramer sees further opportunity in the tech-heavy index. In fact, he’s warning those who are trying to bet against it.

“Short this [N]asdaq and invite me to your funeral,” Cramer warns in a recent tweet.

The message also caught the attention of Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk, who replied with a partying face emoji. It’s no surprise: Tesla is one of the larger components of the Nasdaq Composite.

If you share Cramer’s view and see the upside in Nasdaq, here’s a look at how to get a piece of the action.

Invest in ETFs

Exchange-traded funds have been gaining popularity in recent years. You can think of an ETF as a portfolio of stocks. Because ETFs trade on major exchanges, it’s very convenient for investors to buy and sell them.

And they come in particularly handy for index investors.

Case in point: the Nasdaq Composite is a market capitalization-weighted index of over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. It would be difficult for an investor to try to buy all the components individually to track the index.

With ETFs, investors can gain exposure to a large portfolio of stocks with a single transaction.

For instance, the Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) aims to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the Nasdaq Composite. The index has climbed about 16% year to date and so has the ETF. The fund does charge a fee for providing this convenience: it has a net expense ratio of 0.21%.

Story continues

Read more: Your cash is trash: 4 simple ways to protect your money against white-hot inflation (without being a stock market genius)

Invest in Nasdaq heavyweights

Even though the Nasdaq Composite is made up of thousands of stocks, not every stock moves the index the same way. As mentioned earlier, the index is market cap-weighted. So big players tend to move it the most.

Indeed, at the end of 2022, the top three components of the Nasdaq Composite were Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN). They accounted for 12.19%, 10.54%, and 5.05% of the index’s weight, respectively.

If you want to pick Nasdaq stocks yourself, starting with the heavyweights may not be a bad idea — especially when Wall Street also sees upside in these names.

Apple: Apple is a tech behemoth. In the latest earnings conference call, management revealed that the company’s active installed base has surpassed two billion devices. Shares have climbed 30% year to date and Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring sees more upside ahead. The analyst has an ‘overweight’ rating on Apple and a price target of $180 — around 11% above the current levels.

Microsoft: Software gorilla Microsoft is moving on the right track. In the December quarter, revenue grew 7% year over year on a constant currency basis. Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz has a ‘buy’ rating on Microsoft and a price target of $315, implying a potential upside of 11%.

Amazon: Amazon’s stock price performance hasn’t been stellar. Even though shares are up 19% in 2023, they are still down nearly 40% compared to a year ago. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth sees a rebound on the horizon. The analyst has an ‘overweight’ rating on Amazon and a price target of $135 — roughly 32% above where the stock sits today.

What to read next

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 better recession-proof buys

Americans are paying nearly 40% more on home insurance compared to 12 years ago — here's how to spend less on peace of mind

Earn extra cash for your weekend with these quick money hacks

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.