Invitation to presentation of Renewcell's interim report

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') will publish its interim report for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, October 28, at around 08.00 (CEST). On the same day, at 10.00 (CEST) Renewcell will hold a webcast at which CEO Patrik Lundström and CFO Toby Lawton will present the report.

The presentation will be webcasted live and will also be made available afterward on-demand. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in a Q&A session following the presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

Participants are required to register their attendance at the following link: https://surl.ms/11K0

The recorded webcast, report and presentation material will be made available on Renewcell's website www.renewcell.com following the presentation.

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431.

