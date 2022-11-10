Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 on 17 November

Eolus Vind AB

Eolus Vind AB’s Interim Report for Q3 2022 will be published on Thursday 17 November at 8:30 a.m. (CET). At 10:00 a.m. the same day a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson.

In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call:

From Sweden: +46 8 566 426 92

From United Kingdom: +44 3333 009 032

From the United States: +1 646 722 4904

Link to webcast:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q3-2022

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)70 265 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99





About Eolus

Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,580 MW of asset management services of which 912 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

Attachment



