Invitation to media - Minister Pascale St‑Onge to visit Maison et roulotte Usitech's facilities

MONT-LAURIER, QC, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Media are invited to participate in a visit to Maison et roulotte Usitech in the company of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.

Usitech, which specializes in the manufacture of constructions trailers and prefabricated housing units, has received Government of Canada financial assistance to boost its growth.

Minister St-Onge will be available to answer the media's questions at the end of the visit.

Date:

April 21, 2022

Time:

2:30 p.m.

Location:

Maison et roulotte Usitech 1232 Chemin Eugène-Trinquier

Mont-Laurier, Quebec

J9L 0R2

Journalists who want to participate in this visit must confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 12:30 p.m. on April 21, 2022: dec.conference.ced@dec-ced.gc.ca. CED will use the email addresses received to send the news release out the day of the announcement.

COVID-19 notice: Anyone who wants to participate in this press activity must ensure they follow all directives in effect that apply to their situation. In case of doubt, go to the COVID‑19 self‑assessment tool. In addition, procedural masks must be worn during government media events.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c6606.html