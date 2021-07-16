Invitation to media - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez to announce Government of Canada support for the City of Saguenay

LA BAIE, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, will announce funding for the City of Saguenay for the upgrading of facilities at Saguenay-Bagotville Airport.

The announcement of this CED financial contribution will be made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Date:

July 19, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m.

Location:

Saguenay-Bagotville Airport

7000 Chemin de l'Aéroport

La Baie, Quebec

G7B 0E4

Given the limited number of spots, journalists who wish to attend this press conference must confirm their presence in writing by 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, using the following email address: dec.conference.ced@canada.ca.

Anyone attending the press conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID–19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Face masks are mandatory.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

