Invitation to media - The Honourable Mélanie Joly to announce Government of Canada support for Lachute SME Be Well Canada Spa
LACHUTE, QC, July 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, accompanied by Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, will announce Government of Canada financial assistance to support the growth of Be Well Canada Spa, a division of 9257-4607 Québec inc.
Date:
July 5, 2021
Time:
2:00 p.m.
Location:
Be Well Canada Spa
805 Boulevard Cristini
Lachute, Quebec
J8H 4N6
Journalists who want to participate must confirm their attendance by writing to the following email address by noon on Monday, July 5, 2021: dec.conference.ced@canada.ca.
Anyone attending the press conference must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID–19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Note that face masks must be worn.
