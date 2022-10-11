Invitation to FLSmidth Capital Markets Day 2023

FLSmidth A/S

We are pleased to invite institutional investors, analysts and financial media to attend our Capital Markets Day on 18 January 2023.

At the event, our executive management team will introduce FLSmidth’s new strategy and long-term outlook. This includes deep dives on our Mining business, the TK Mining integration, our Cement business, our sustainability efforts and much more. At the end of the day, there will be ample opportunity for informal networking with management.

A detailed programme will follow at a later stage, but we encourage you to sign up already now.

Event details

Date: Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Time : 10.00-16.30 CET

Location: Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen, Denmark

Come join us

To register for in-person attendance in Copenhagen, please sign up here , no later than 6 January 2023.

For those unable to join us in person, a live webcast will be available via our website . Virtual participants will also be able to participate in the Q&A sessions. Recordings of the presentations and the corresponding slides will be available on our website after the event.

Accommodation

A limited number of rooms have been made available at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel at a discounted rate for Capital Markets Day participants. If you would like to make a reservation, then please let us know when you register for the event. Further details will then be forwarded to you.

Please reach out to flsIR@flsmidth.com for any questions. We hope to see you in Copenhagen in January.

Kind regards,

FLSmidth’s Investor Relations team

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading technology, products and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

