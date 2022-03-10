INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL WITH WEB PRESENTATION OF SKISTAR AB’S HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021/22

SkiStar AB will publish the Half-year report for the period 1 September 2021 – 28 February 2022 on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 07.15 a.m. CET. In connection with the report SkiStar will organize a conference call with web presentation. CEO Stefan Sjöstrand and CFO Anders Örnulf will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both by phone and by e-mail in the web presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

Time for conference call and web presentation

Thursday 17 March at 10.00 a.m. CET. Dial-in number(s):
SE: +46850558358,
UK: +443333009268,
US: +16467224903.
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web cast: https://financialhearings.com/event/43423
The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 10 March 2022, 08.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

Attachment


