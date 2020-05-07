Invitae makes it easier for consumers to access medical genetic tests in Canada

-- Online service offers high-quality testing for genetic health risks --

-- Includes screening recommended in early pregnancy, as well as cancer risk assessment, guided by telehealth clinicians and completed at home --

SAN FRANCISCO , May 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Invitae (NVTA), a leader in medical genetics, today announced the expansion of online ordering for its high-quality medical genetic tests to Canada . Through the service, Canadians can access genetic testing recommended in early pregnancy as well as cancer risk assessments using telehealth guidance and kits that can be shipped to and from home. The service provides easier access to the same high-quality, medical genetic testing that experts use and trust worldwide during a time when healthcare visits are being delayed and wait times to see clinicians are growing.

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

"Genetic information can help people make better, more informed decisions about their health, for example helping a woman understand her risk of giving birth to a child with a genetic disorder or of developing breast cancer. Too often people find that medical testing is expensive or difficult to obtain," said Robert Nussbaum , M.D., chief medical officer of Invitae. "We are making it easier for people to get affordable, comprehensive testing using telehealth guidance. We're proud to bring this service to Canada ."

Despite its benefits, medical genetic testing is underutilized, can be expensive and wait times for in-person appointments can be months long, a fact made worse by the current pandemic. Invitae's service helps fill that gap, allowing patients to initiate the testing process themselves and complete it from home. Once results are available, generally in 2-3 weeks, they can easily share the final report with their local clinician.

Research shows one in six healthy people carry a health-related genetic risk that may affect their personal medical care to varying degrees. Understanding those genetic risk factors is increasingly recommended for guiding many health decisions. For example, screening for hereditary risks for cancer can identify individuals with an increased risk of many cancers, such as breast or ovarian cancer, allowing a woman and her physician the ability to tailor individual approaches to prevention such as preventive surgery or more in-depth imaging to catch any cancer before it develops. Furthermore, the majority of children born with a genetic disorder are born to parents with no family history of that condition. Genetic carrier screening identifies many of these at-risk couples and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends all pregnant women be offered carrier screening.

The new service offers two primary types of testing:

Carrier screen : Carrier screening identifies genetic changes that could be passed on to a biological child that may result in genetic disease and is recommended for women and their partners to assess their risk, preferably prior to conception when many more options are available to reduce that risk than are available after a pregnancy is initiated.

Genetic health screen: Invitae offers adults information on how their genes could potentially impact their own health. People can learn their genetic risk factors for developing hereditary cancers, cardiovascular conditions and other medically important disorders.

To start an order online, consumers can visit www.invitae.com . The process is simple to complete online:

Select the type of testing service they're interested in and provide health history information needed for clinician review. Invitae's clinical chatbot, Gia, is also available to provide information and guide test selection.

Once an order is initiated, the consumer will be paired with a trained, independent clinician who reviews health history and orders the appropriate test.

Saliva test kits are sent directly to homes and can be shipped back to Invitae once complete.

Results reports are available in an online portal and include support on next steps, including genetic counseling as appropriate, and can be easily shared electronically with their local clinician.

Cost of the service starts at $250 USD .

To order or for more information, visit invitae.com.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the benefits of genetic testing and information; and the features and benefits of the company's telehealth genetic testing service. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

