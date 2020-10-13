These Invisible Patches Flatten Acne and Clear Pores in Mere Hours — and They’re on Sale for Prime Day

get_rael/Instagram

When hydrocolloid bandages, which have since adopted the name “pimple patches,” made their way from the medical profession to the skincare community, acne care was changed forever. The powerful dressings are now considered a medicine-cabinet essential to those who suffer the occasional breakout or, these days at least, fall victim to maskne; their pore-draining abilities work in a matter of hours.

Made with a flexible, semi-clear material with an adhesive backing, pimple patches are most commonly available as centimeter-wide dots that can be affixed to individual spots that crop up. While the dimensions make sense for those who experience the rare zit, it can be exhausting to dot large areas of breakouts. For every beauty forum commenter or TikToker who calls the patches their “holy grail,” there’s another who wishes they could easily cover their whole face with them.

Shop now: 20-pack for $18 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Rael, the brand that’s reimagining feminine care, was probably eavesdropping on those conversations because it went ahead and solved the problem. Rael’s Large Spot Control Covers measure inches across and are designed to cover entire areas of your face, like your chin, nose, cheeks, or forehead. By simply peeling one off and attaching it to a problem area, Rael claims you can see results in as little as four hours.

While pimple patches’ abilities to, well, drain pimples is well documented, these larger pieces can also be used as pore strips to clear out the blackheads on your nose, worn beneath your mask to simultaneously treat and prevent maskne, or stuck on your chin crest to target hormonal whitehead clusters. What’s more, according to the brand, it can make them all disappear “before your eyes.”

The XL patches, which are available on Amazon, usually retail in packs of 10 for $12 or packs of 20 for $22. We’re sure we’re not the first ones to tell you this, but Amazon’s once-a-year Prime Day event is going down right this second, and these patches are included in the sale. For today and tomorrow only, Prime members can grab these packs (plus other Rael fan favorites) for 20 percent off.

If you’re in the market for other clever skincare solutions, Rael is also running a great deal on its sheet masks, each version of which can be used alone or as a set to tackle skin concerns experienced through every phase of your menstrual cycle. Shop a 20-pack for $36 (down from $45).