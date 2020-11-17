Invisalign Laguna Niguel CA Orthodontics Clear Aligners Clear Braces Updated

Kristy Vetter, DDS: Invisalign Laguna Niguel, CA; Teeth Straightening Orthodontics With Clear Aligners / Clear Braces for Cross Bite, Under Bite, Over Bite, Crooked Teeth; Laguna Hills Dana Point

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / Laguna Niguel CA: Invisalign Orthodontics expert Dr Kristy Vetter, DDS announces updated teeth straightening clear aligners / clear braces for crooked teeth, crossbite, underbite and overbite. More information can be found here http://drvettersmiles.com/orthodontics/

The office is conveniently located at 31371 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 and also welcomes patients from Laguna Hills and Dana Point.

Invisalign orthodontic treatment uses a series of virtually invisible, removable, and comfortable aligners that allow you to smile more during treatment as well as after. Invisalign clear aligners are made with iTero® 3D computer imaging technology.

This orthodontic teeth straightening treatment helps crooked teeth, crossbite, underbite and overbite.

Not only are the aligners virtually invisible, they are removable, so you can eat and drink what you want while in treatment. Plus, brushing and flossing are no problem. They are also more comfortable than traditional braces, with no metal or wires, which also usually means you spend less time in the Laguna Niguel orthodontic office getting adjustments. Invisalign treatment also allows you to view your own virtual treatment plan when you start so you can see how your straight teeth will look when your treatment is complete.

You wear each set of Invisalign clear aligners for one to two weeks, removing them only to eat, drink, brush, and floss. As you replace each aligner with the next in the series, your teeth will move - little by little, week by week - until they have straightened to their final positions. You'll visit Dr Vetter about once every six weeks to ensure that your treatment is progressing as planned. Total treatment time averages 8 to 15 months.

Story continues

After treatment is complete, you will move into the retention phase of the treatment. Here your compliance with wearing your retainer is crucial to avoid relapse or teeth shifting away from proper alignment.

One recent Laguna Niguel CA patient of Kristy Vetter, DDS says on Yelp "I switched my dental care to Dr Vetter last year. I cannot say enough great things about her. She is caring, kind, and gentle. I have been more than pleased with the entire office staff. I've had cleanings, a crown replaced, and I've got Invisaligns [sic]. That I don't mind going to the dentist now says something, I'm a lifelong dentist hater, Dr. Vetter has made me a happy patient!"

See recent media coverage here http://thezigzagworld.com/news/dental-crowns-laguna-niguel-ca-for-cracked-decayed-broken-chipped-tooth-launched/0239714 and here http://www.wboc.com/story/42459036/dental-crowns-laguna-niguel-ca-for-cracked-decayed-broken-chipped-tooth-launched

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Kristy Vetter

Email: Send Email

Organization: Kristy Vetter, DDS

Address: 31371 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, United States

Phone: +1-949-248-5205

Website: http://drvettersmiles.com/

SOURCE: Kristy Vetter, DDS





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/617083/Invisalign-Laguna-Niguel-CA-Orthodontics-Clear-Aligners-Clear-Braces-Updated



